Historic Adelaide Hills destination to welcome popular off-grid accommodation

Release date: 03/07/24

Nine new off-grid cabins from leading South Australian sustainable accommodation operator, CABN will help entice visitors from all over to linger longer in the Adelaide Hills.

Less than a 30-minute drive from the Adelaide CBD and situated minutes from the township of Hahndorf, CABN brings its luxury accommodation to The Cedars – renowned as home to iconic landscape painter and early conservationist, Sir Hans Heysen.

Opening in August, eight self-contained CABNs and one CABN X situated on 30 acres will accommodate up to 26 people each night, offering an immersive Adelaide Hills experience thanks to partnerships with local tour operators and producers.

A walking trail throughout the property will allow guests to discover The Cedars, the famous Heysen family homestead and Australia’s oldest-remaining art studio that is accessible to the public, as well as the tearooms and Heysen Trail.

Forming part of the extensive cultural tourism experiences on offer and showcasing the worldclass Adelaide Hills region, Aboriginal tours and walking and cycling itineraries for small groups will also be available for guests.

An example of Sustainable Tourism, the cabins run off solar panels and have combustion heating, as well as outdoor seating with fire pits. CABN’s landscaping practices included an initial planting of more than 1,100 additional trees in the surrounding area and no trees or shrubs were impacted in the construction.

After commencing construction in January 2024, CABN Hahndorf will open at The Cedars in August and will bring CABN’s total offerings to 39 cabins across South Australia. Other locations include Seppeltsfield in the Barossa, McLaren Flat in the Fleurieu Peninsula, and Cape St Albans on Kangaroo Island.

The development comes as the South Australian Tourism Commission’s ‘Winter. Our Way.’ campaign is helping drive domestic visitation across the state. CABN Kuitpo Forest in the Fleurieu Peninsula has been the most clicked deal so far and is one of more than 180 deals and offers available across the state.

‘Winter. Our Way.’ is the next iteration of the SATC’s broader ‘Travel. Our Way.’ campaign, which launched in September 2023, and promotes a range of South Australian winter-based holiday experiences.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Regional tourism is an important driver of the South Australian economy, and it’s critical we continue to deliver strategic and sustainable growth.

It is wonderful to see South Australia’s own CABN open in one of our most historic and iconic tourism destinations.

With an array of world-class produce, art, and nature offerings right on the doorstep of these self-contained eco-cabins, I have no doubt CABN Hahndorf will help entice visitors to stay and play for longer in the Adelaide Hills.

Bookings are already filling up fast ahead of the official opening of the cabins in August, just one indicator of how popular this new and much needed accommodation offering will be.

Attributable to Michael Lamprell, CEO CABN

CABN Hahndorf stays allow true immersion into the property, a sprawling picturesque landscape inspiring both Hans Heysen and daughter Nora’s artwork.

The Hahndorf CABN experience is unique in that guests will stay where the Heysen family as artists lived and breathed their work.

To stay with CABN is to disconnect and find inspiration in nature – The Cedars is a perfect fit for that with its beautiful visual imagery and rich artistic heritage.