Eduardo Besser, M.D., Shares Insights on the Best Age for LASIK Eye Surgery in Forbes Interview
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eduardo Besser, M.D., a renowned board-certified ophthalmologist, founding member of Angeles Eye Institute located in Culver City, was recently featured in an insightful interview with Forbes. The article, titled "What Is The Best Age For LASIK Eye Surgery?" by Heidi Borst and Macy Alcido, delves into the optimal age range for LASIK surgery and the factors influencing candidacy.
In the interview, Dr. Besser emphasizes that while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates a minimum age of 18 for LASIK surgery, the ideal age range for the procedure is generally between 25 and 40 years old. "This age range allows individuals to enjoy the benefits of LASIK for many years without the complications that can arise from age-related eye conditions," Dr. Besser explains. He highlights that most people within this age bracket have stabilized vision prescriptions and healthy eyes, making them ideal candidates for the surgery.
Dr. Besser also outlines several key factors for LASIK eligibility, including:
- A stable vision prescription for one to two years
- Healthy corneas with sufficient thickness for LASIK
- Treatable refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism
- Absence of active eye diseases or infections
- Overall good health
Dr. Besser advises that while there is no maximum age limit for LASIK, the surgery may not be as effective in older adults due to age-related changes in the eyes. He notes that conditions like presbyopia, which typically occurs after age 40, and cataracts, more common after age 65, can influence the decision to undergo LASIK.
For more information on LASIK and other medical eye care services performed by Dr. Eduardo Besser, please visit https://www.eduardobessermd.com/.
About Eduardo Besser, M.D.
Dr. Eduardo Besser is a Medical and Surgical Ophthalmologist and founding member of Angeles Eye Institute located in Culver City, CA. With extensive experience in refractive cataract surgery and laser vision correction procedures, Dr. Besser is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care and improving the quality of life for his patients.
EduardoBesser MD
+1 310-838-0202
besser@angeleseye.com