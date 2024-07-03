Academic E-Learning Market Trends is Electrifying Growth Cycle: Instructure, Pearson, Berlitz Corporation
The latest study released on the Global Academic E-Learning Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Academic E-Learning market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Nidhi Bhavasar
Key Players in This Report Include: D2L Corp. (Canada), Instructure Inc. (United States), MPS Ltd. (India), New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (China), NIIT Ltd. (India), Pearson Plc (United Kingdom), Providence Equity Partners LLC (United States), TAL Education Group (China), Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (India), Berlitz Corporation (Japan)
“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Academic E-Learning market is expected to see a growth rate of 11.01% and may see market size of USD 250.89 Billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD 108.7 Billion.”
Definition:
The academic e-learning market refers to the use of electronic technologies and digital media to deliver educational content and services to students, teachers, and educational institutions. This includes a wide range of digital tools and platforms such as online learning management systems, educational apps, webinars, virtual classrooms, and online courseware. The academic e-learning market is primarily focused on providing educational services to students at all levels of education, including K-12, higher education, and professional development. The goal of the academic e-learning market is to provide a flexible, accessible, and personalized learning experience that enables students to learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.
Academic E-Learning Comprehensive Study by Type (Software, Service), Application (K-12, Higher Education), Technology (Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-learning, Learning Content Management System, Learning Management System (LMS), Knowledge Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Mobile E-learning, Podcasts), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)
Global Academic E-Learning market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Academic E-Learning market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Academic E-Learning
-To showcase the development of the Academic E-Learning market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Academic E-Learning market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Academic E-Learning
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Academic E-Learning market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Academic E-Learning market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Academic E-Learning near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Academic E-Learning market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia.
