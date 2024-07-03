Global Smoothies Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Smoothies Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smoothies market has witnessed substantial growth, escalating from $17.08 billion in 2023 to an estimated $18.44 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This expansion is attributed to several factors, including health and wellness trends, increased awareness of nutrient-rich diets, and the growing demand for convenient, on-the-go nutrition options. Social media influence and evolving food trends have also bolstered market growth.

Rising Demand for Health-Conscious Beverages

The next few years are poised to see continued strong growth in the smoothies market, projected to soar to $25.08 billion by 2028 at an 8.0% CAGR. Factors fueling this growth include the rise of plant-based and vegan diets, innovations in functional ingredients, and a shift towards sustainable packaging practices. Expansion in the ready-to-drink segment, coupled with trends in personalization and customization, are also contributing factors. Major trends in the forecast period include a focus on low sugar and natural sweeteners, e-commerce and delivery innovations, sustainable packaging solutions, and strategic partnerships within the industry.

Leading Players and Market Trends

Key players driving innovation in the smoothies market include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., and many others. These companies are focusing on introducing organic smoothies and expanding their product portfolios to enhance market share and profitability.

In a notable move, Harmless Harvest launched its Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie in April 2023. This dairy-free blend combines organic coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach, moringa, kale, and barley grass, offering a refreshing taste with only 15g of sugar per 10 oz bottle. This product underscores Harmless Harvest's commitment to organic sourcing and ethical practices, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking post-workout refreshment or a nutritious snack.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Fruit-Based, Vegetable-Based, Dairy-Based, Other Product Types

• Packaging Material: Plastic, Paper, Glass, Other Packaging Materials

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Smoothie Bars, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the smoothies market, driven by a robust consumer base focused on health and convenience. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, supported by increasing consumer awareness and the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

