Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on EA and China Ambassador meeting on strengthening bilateral efforts vs transnational criminal activities

The transnational syndicates associated with POGOs are Chinese nationals, so it is only right that the Philippine gov't works with the Chinese gov't in cracking down on these criminals' illicit activities.

The ES and the ambassador should have also discussed ways to ensure that criminals deported back to China do not ever step foot on our shores again, especially since we are seeing increasing alarming evidence globally that these criminals also sometimes work for the Chinese State.

Tiwala ako na maingat ang ating ES.

We must not allow our country to be a destination for spying or for crimes.