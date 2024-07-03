Structural Heart Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Structural Heart Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The structural heart market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.13 billion in 2023 to $15.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness and screening, supply chain resilience, increasing healthcare expenditure, market concentration, and increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases.

The structural heart market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the demand for heart valve devices, aging population, growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, market segmentation, and regional market growth. Major trends in the forecast period include product launches, technological advancements, economic recovery, regulatory impositions, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, and innovative medical devices.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the growth of the structural heart market going forward. Cardiovascular disorders are diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels and include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is mostly driven by the aging population, changes in lifestyle and diet, and increasing rates of obesity and diabetes. Structural heart devices and services offer diagnosis and treatment of structural heart anomalies or disorders that affect the valves, chambers, and surrounding tissues using minimally invasive procedures performed rather than open-heart surgery for efficient treatment with lower-risk complications. For instance, in August 2022, according to a report published by the American College of Cardiology, a US-based non-profit medical association, In the United States, it is anticipated that all four cardiovascular risk factors will increase between 2025 and 2060. The largest percentage rise is expected in diabetes, with a 39.3% increase to 55 million individuals, followed by dyslipidemia (27.6% to 126 million), hypertension (25.1% to 162 million), and obesity (18.3% to 126 million). The researchers also observed that the most substantial projected increases in cardiovascular disease rates were for stroke (33.8% to 15 million) and heart failure (33.4% to 13 million), followed by ischemic heart disease (30.7% to 29 million) and heart attack (16.9% to 16 million). Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is driving the growth of the structural heart market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the structural heart market report are Abbott Laboratories, Comed BV, Medtronic PLC, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Trane Technologies, Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., LivaNova PLC, Biomerics LLC, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc., Cryolife Inc., Endologix Inc., Shockwave Medica Inc., Braile Biomédica, JenaValve Technology Inc., Corvia Medical Inc., HLT Medical, On-X Life Technologies Inc., Symetis SA, Magenta Therapeutics, PASCAL Medical, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., CardioKinetix Inc., XELTIS BV, Tendyne Holdings Inc., Q'Apel Medical Inc., Neovasc Inc., NVT AG, XpandOrtho Inc., Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG.

Technological Advancements

Major companies operating in the structural heart market are developing innovative products such as occluders for premature babies to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An occluder for premature babies, specifically in the context of healthcare, refers to a medical device designed to address specific cardiac conditions in newborns, particularly those born prematurely. For instance, in June 2021, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based medical device company, launched the Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder in India. The Amplatzer Piccolo stands as a unique medical device, distinguished by its capability to be implanted in extremely small infants, weighing as little as 700 grams, through a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). This occluder, smaller than a small pea, offers a beacon of hope for premature infants and newborns requiring corrective treatment. Particularly beneficial for those unresponsive to medication and at high risk for corrective surgery, the Amplatzer Piccolo is a self-expanding, wire mesh device. Its unique feature lies in its intricate design, allowing insertion through a small incision in the leg and precise placement in the heart to seal the opening. This minimally invasive procedure not only addresses critical heart issues but also facilitates the weaning of many critically ill premature babies from artificial respiratory support shortly after the intervention.

•Product Type: Occluders, Annuloplasty Rings, Heart Valve Balloons, Other Products

•Procedure: Heart Valve Stenosis, Heart Valve Regurgitation, Left Atrial Appendage Closure

•End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the structural heart market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the structural heart market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

