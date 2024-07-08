Afro Unicorn® Teams up with Citi Trends for Celebratory Summer Event at Dallas Flagship
Afro Unicorn®, one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands, is proud to announce its continued expansion with Citi Trends, a leading specialty value retailer.
Our expansive collaboration with Citi Trends speaks to our mission of creating where kids can truly see themselves. We look forward to celebrating with everyone at our upcoming Dallas event.”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing, it is the perfect time to celebrate children and uplift their spirits. Afro Unicorn®, one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands, is proud to announce its continued expansion with Citi Trends, a leading specialty value retailer. Customers will be greeted by April Showers, Afro Unicorn’s founder and CEO and Magical the Unicorn at a highly-anticipated in-store event at the Dallas flagship (9779 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX) on July 13 from 1-3 pm where they will enjoy festive family-activities.
— April Showers, Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn®
Ms. Showers says, “Our expansive collaboration with Citi Trends speaks to our mission of creating where kids can truly see themselves.” She adds, “we are thrilled to bring this joyful and inclusive experience to families, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone at our upcoming event.”
Citi Trends is the ultimate destination for the largest variety of Afro Unicorn® apparel, accessories, educational toys, games, unique hair and beauty products, and much more. Children will be delighted by Afro Unicorn® Coloring and Activity Books with Tattoos, Pack & Play Coloring Book with Crayons & Stickers, Corso Cookies & Color-a-Treat set, and the engaging Unicorn Jigsaw Puzzles, all available at accessible price points. The exceptional Afro Unicorn T-Shirts are designed for everyone and celebrate every occasion with confidence-building “Afro-mations” that include sayings such as “Believe in Magic” “Be Unique,” and “100% Magical.” Adding to the excitement, Afro Unicorn® fruit snacks bring extra magic to the mix.
Citi Trends is also the place for Afro Unicorn-branded Magical Tresses hair care and styling products. The kid-friendly, mom-approved line offers an unrivaled hair care experience for all curl types. The one-of-a-kind line, a collaboration with Magical Beauty, Afro Unicorn’s first black-owned global licensing partner, features fun vibrant colored packaging and a fruity fresh scent infused with rich exotic fruit extracts that moisturizes, strengthens and prevents hair damage.
Enjoy some summertime fun with beauty items for kids such as brushes, barrettes, nail polish, lip balm, satin edge hair wrap, and even satin sleep bonnets to get ready for a good night’s sleep.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends is a leading specialty value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and multicultural families in the United States. The Company operates 598 stores located in 33 states. For more information, visit www.cititrends.com or your local store.
About Afro Unicorn
Afro Unicorn® is a fully-licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about Afro Unicorn® and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit Afro Unicorn® or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation, is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow.
About April Showers
April Showers is the trailblazing Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn®, the first Black woman to launch a licensed character brand in 40,000+ retail stores with 25 product categories. Afro Unicorn amplifies representation and inspires empowerment, reminding women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.
To learn more about April Showers, please follow her on her Instagram and LinkedIn.
