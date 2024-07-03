Metavista3D presents revolutionary Super-Multiview 3D displays at DIC Expo in Shanghai
Metavista3D, an award-winning company specializing in 3D display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at DIC in Shanghai, from July 3 - 5.
We are thrilled to participate at DIC in Shanghai this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the Display industry.”SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metavista3D, an award-winning company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at Display Innovation China Expo in Shanghai, from July 3 - 5. (https://www.dicexpo.com)
— Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D
As the global 3D display market is projected to reach USD $204.16 billion by 2025, and the metaverse market is expected to soar to $678.8 billion by 2030, Metavista3D's innovative AI-enhanced display solution is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative display solutions across various industries.
In today's digital landscape, where people spend countless hours peering into 2D displays on phones, laptops, and TVs, spatial reality displays offer a logical progression due to the inherently three-dimensional nature of our world.
Metavista3D 's AI-enhanced 3D display technology holds the potential to revolutionize not only the Metaverse but also the virtual reality, augmented reality, and other markets, providing users with an unparalleled immersive experience.
Companies like BOE, the largest Chinese display provider, now also offer 3D displays, but they use eye tracking. The disadvantage of eye tracking is that only one person can see 3D and eye tracking does not eliminate the accommodation conflict. Metavista3D is the only company in the world to offer spatial reality experience, without the need of 3D glasses or eye tracking, with an AI technology, which eliminates the vergence accommodation conflict. That is why Metavista3D's technology is unbeatable.
"We are thrilled to participate at DIC in Shanghai this year, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the Display industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the display markets."
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by dozens of patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is an award-winning research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses.
For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
Jeffrey Carlson
Metavista3D
+1 818-693-0827
email us here