Zeal Named High Performer in G2's Summer Report for Contract Lifecycle Management
High-performing brands have higher customer satisfaction scores than other platforms on the market.
Zeal has spent the last 4 years tirelessly iterating over contract management strategies that have ultimately led us to become one of the most trusted, successful and recognized CLM partners.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeal, a leading AI-powered CLM platform dedicated to simplifying contract management, was rewarded as a "High Performer" in the Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Summer 2024. Zeal surpassed the industry average in every single satisfaction rating category, including Quality of Support, Ease of Use, and Ease of Doing Business With, among others.
— Matthew Solé
The company also reached one of the highest percentages in features like generative AI, where many other organizations in the industry lack decisive data. This achievement highlights the optimal use of automation tools to facilitate contract drafting.
"We’ve learned that contract management requires more than a product. It requires a strategy, coupled with complex tools and processes, that safeguard organizations from risk and help them realize the untapped revenue of their contract data layer.” Said Matthew Solé, Zeal’s CEO.
G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from our user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They apply a unique, patent-pending algorithm to this data to calculate the product's Relationship score. The report is based on scores calculated using the G2 relationship algorithm v1.0 from data collected through June 04, 2024.
About the company
Zeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management. We transform the way businesses manage their legal relationships. We are more than just a software company; we are your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management.
