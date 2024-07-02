Jami Lynn Bauer's "Detours of Life" Set to Make Waves at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024
Rhymes and verses accompanied by photographs explore the dance of reality
Driven to share contemplations and musings from her heart and mind, poet Jami Lynn Bauer offers rhymes and verses that express her deep emotions and introspective thoughts, detailing the "Detours of Life." Accompanied by breathtaking photographs, her poems provide a sanctuary from the busy world, so that readers can find inner calm and explore what lies within. This event marks a significant milestone in Bauer's writing career, as she brings her writing to one of the world's largest and most influential book fairs.
Bauer’s work will be showcased during the Frankfurt Book Fair from Oct 16-20, 2024 where she will present "Detours of Life,” a collection of poems accompanied by photographs that explores the human condition. Bauer expresses her motivations, failings and victories in a way that readers will relate to, compelling them while giving them encouragement. She also shares messages that discourage stereotypes, urge forgiveness, and emphasize the need to strive to become better.
"Detours of Life" offers relatable poetry that will motivate readers and encourage them to look within, to reflect on their journeys, and savor the process of growth and the search for acceptance, ultimately leading to learning how to love unconditionally.
About the Author
Jami Lynn Bauer holds Master's degrees in Education, Occupational Therapy and is also a certified tennis professional. A published poet and author of the book "Sports for Life, The Fruits of Play and Competition," Bauer has received the Editor's Choice Award for her Outstanding Achievement in Poetry presented by the National Library of Poetry. Bauer resides in Saint Paul, Minnesota and has two furry kids, Daisy and Raz. She is also a talented musician and a lover of the arts and her community.
