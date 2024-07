Nom Nom Data Partners with Ratio Technologies to Revolutionize AI Deployments with Flexible Payments

AI and Data Management Innovator, Nom Nom Data Announces Partnership with Ratio Technologies to Revolutionize AI Deployments with Flexible Payment Solutions

Partnering with Ratio, we're breaking new ground in data engineering and AI, removing barriers to AI evolution and empowering clients to enhance their business intelligence, operations, and outcomes.” — Niko Kontogiannis, Chairman and Co-founder of Nom Nom Data

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nom Nom Data , Inc. (Nom Nom), a data labeling and AI preprocessing company is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ratio Technologies , Inc. a buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider for SaaS and tech companies. Nom Nom is a trusted data foundry for AI, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in driving the mass adoption of Nom Nom’s cutting-edge managed data and AI solutions."By joining forces with Ratio, we are breaking new ground in the data engineering and AI landscape," said Niko Kontogiannis, Chairman and Co-founder of Nom Nom Data. "Our innovative approach eliminates the traditional barriers to AI evolution for organizations of all sizes. Ratio's expertise seamlessly aligns with our vision to elevate data quality and security for AI deployments, thereby empowering our clients to enhance their business intelligence, operations, and outcomes."A key highlight of this partnership is the integration of Ratio's flexible payment options, including an innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solution for SaaS companies. This approach not only sets us apart in the market but also positions both companies to scale rapidly. "With Ratio's financial solutions, we are uniquely equipped to offer our clients the flexibility they need to advance their AI initiatives without the burden of upfront costs," Kontogiannis added.This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our clients, ensuring that they can seamlessly integrate advanced AI solutions into their operations, improve data security, and achieve superior business results.Ratio and Nom Nom are set to transform the AI deployment landscape, making high-quality, secure, and flexible AI solutions accessible to a broader range of organizations.Nom Nom and Ratio are revolutionizing how organizations adopt services, and fund growth with a fully integrated Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) platform. Ratio’s innovative platform combines financing, payments, predictive pricing, and a seamless quote-to-cash process, specifically for SaaS and technology companies.By using Ratio, companies can offer flexible payment options to their customers, removing the final friction point towards the end of the sales process. While customers enjoy flexible payment plans, SaaS companies receive the full contract value upfront, avoiding unnecessary discounting to close annual contracts. This approach not only boosts sales conversion and customer satisfaction but also enhances financial stability and predictability.---"We are excited to collaborate with Nom Nom to remove the traditional barriers in technology purchasing by offering flexible payment options to their customers through our innovative Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) solution for SaaS. Both Ratio and Nom Nom share the vision of leveraging the latest BNPL platform to serve our customers' needs," said Ashish Srimal, founder and CEO of Ratio.About Nom Nom Data, Inc.Nom Nom, a data labeling and AI preprocessing company, is the trusted data foundry for AI. Our data engine generates all the necessary data, to fuel all the leading LLMs.Nom Nom is a pioneer in data engineering, management, labeling and AI optimization. Our knowledge and expertise improves data quality and security for AI and enhances business intelligence, operations and outcomes. Our solutions reduce OpEx/CapEx, streamline operations and ensure a competitive edge. In today's digital landscape, generating an unprecedented volume of data, businesses are in dire need of sophisticated, real-time analytics and adaptable, scalable solutions. Nom Nom emerges as a global leader, addressing the difficult challenge of managing, cleansing, integrating, securing, disposing and automating vast volumes of data for businesses, offering services designed to simplify complex data ecosystems. This urgent need for advanced data management, makes Nom Nom a key partner in the data-driven world and artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit: https://www.nomnom.ai/ Contact: hello@nomnom.aiAbout Ratio Technologies, Inc.Led by a team of serial technology entrepreneurs, SaaS, and finance veterans, Ratio is a new type of buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider and financing platform for recurring revenue businesses across three continents. Ratio introduces BNPL for SaaS and tech companies that combine finance, predictive pricing, analytics and payments, allowing B2B SaaS firms and other recurring revenue businesses to boost sales while gaining immediate access to the value of their contracts.Ratio allows companies to leverage their recurring revenue to unlock new financing without diluting equity or surrendering control of their business. For more information, please visit: https://www.ratiotech.com/