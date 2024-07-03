Italy's Enchanted Evenings: The Omniyat Summer Collection by BIG ART FESTIVAL presents luxurious gala events blending art, music, and culinary excellence.

Experience the magic of Italy's Enchanted Evenings, where art, music, and culinary excellence converge in breathtaking settings. Join us for an unforgettable journey.” — Maxim Berin

CAPRI, ITALY, ITALY, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy's Enchanted Evenings: The Omniyat Summer Collection by BIG ART FESTIVAL

As the summer sun casts its golden glow over Italy, a series of luxurious gala evenings beckon the connoisseurs of art and music to partake in a celebration like no other. The Omniyat Summer Collection by BIG ART FESTIVAL is a unique series of events, combining culture, culinary expertise, and captivating performances set against Italy's most stunning backdrops.

OMNIYAT is one of the largest developers of luxury real estate and a pioneer in defining ultra-luxury lifestyles in the Gulf region, offering unique opportunities to create architectural masterpieces amidst Dubai’s legendary skyline.

Founded in 2005 with a vision to be the best in class, in every class, OMNIYAT goes beyond property and place, building extraordinary visions into reality. OMNIYAT calls this The Art of Elevation.

Bringing together place, purpose, design, innovation and service, OMNIYAT forever transforms what people expect from the spaces they inhabit.

The Big Art Festival by Berin Iglesias Art is a series of grand gala dinners hosted at some of the globe's most stunning locales. These events unite an elite ensemble of society's finest and preeminent artists. Set against the backdrop of the world's most exquisite venues, nestled within breathtaking landscapes, the enchanting experience is truly unparalleled. This festival offers a unique and memorable experience, combining exclusivity and luxury in a remarkable setting.

This summer, Omniyat and the BiG Art Festival are orchestrating a remarkable series of events of an unforgettable experience.

Capri: A Symphony of Senses

On July 28, the Grand Hotel Quisisana will transform into an amphitheater of elegance for the Omniyat Summer Collection. The legendary ensemble Pink Martini will serenade guests with their cosmopolitan repertoire, while Marcelito, with his dual-voice phenomenon, promises to leave the audience in awe. The night in Capri is not just an event; it's a journey through the harmonious blend of music and the island's enchanting aura.

Forte dei Marmi: Chic Under the Stars

August 5 marks a night of French flair at Villa Andrea Bocelli Alpebella. Patricia Kaas's soulful melodies and Craig David's rhythmic beats will infuse the air with vibrancy. The historic Villa Alpebella, a testament to the Bocelli family's legacy, offers a canvas where every note paints a story. Ornella Muti, the epitome of Italian grace, will guide us through an evening where the stars above compete with the stars among us.

Porto Cervo: The Crescendo of Luxury

On August 7, Billionaire Porto Cervo becomes the stage for a fusion of folk, blues, and rock 'n' roll by KALEO. The night will resonate with the raw energy of music, culminating in a performance by ZAZ, whose voice is a melody to the soul. Porto Cervo will not just host an event; it will become the embodiment of musical history.

Portofino: An Intimate Serenade

The Splendido a Belmond Hotel on August 14 offers an exclusive encounter with Maestro Andrea Bocelli. In the intimacy of Portofino, his voice will carry the weight of emotion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those present. This evening is not merely a concert; it's a personal dialogue between the maestro and his audience, set in a place of pure inspiration.

Omniyat Summer Collection by BIG ART FESTIVAL is more than a series of events; it's a pilgrimage for the soul, a celebration of life's finest offerings. Each evening promises to be a tapestry woven with threads of artistic brilliance, natural splendor, and gastronomic delight. This summer, Italy doesn't just open its doors; it opens its heart, inviting you to become a part of musical history.