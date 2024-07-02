Dr. Andre S. Richardson joins Allen University

Dr. Richardson, the Vice President of Student Affairs

Allen University's new Vice President of Student Affairs

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University has appointed Dr. Andre S. Richardson the Vice President for Student Affairs. Dr. Richardson brings 27 years of dedicated service in education, with a robust background in both higher education and P-12 settings. His career has included significant contributions to education policy as a Program Officer at the University of North Carolina System Office and as an Education Program Specialist at the U.S. Department of Education.

Prior to joining Allen University, Dr. Richardson also served in various influential roles at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Renowned for his expertise in "Establishing a Culture of Care on College Campuses," Dr. Richardson has presented widely at conferences, webinars, and various academic institutions. His insights and approaches to fostering supportive campus environments have made him a sought-after speaker in the field.

Dr. Richardson holds a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies (Higher Education), a Master of Arts in Teaching, and a bachelor’s degree in English. His research interests focus on student development, leadership, retention, higher education leadership, and the unique contributions of HBCUs.

In addition to his academic and professional achievements, Dr. Richardson is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from June 1988 to June 1992. He participated in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm as a member of the first battle group aboard the USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) from August 1990 to April 1991.