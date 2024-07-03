Countdown Begins: The Soaring Eagles Back to School Entrepreneurship Bash Goes Live on July 27th

Children with Backpacks Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corporation

Building A Village That Helps Eagles Soar!

STOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soaring Eagles Training and Development Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to creating a supportive village where youth and adults can soar to new heights in school, the workforce, and society. Its impactful programs span Youth Entrepreneurship and Internships, Education, Adult Workforce Development, Health and Wellness, and Community Development. Sharon Ragin CPA, CFE is the Founder. See Sharon explain the event at the bottom of the Press Release.

As a prime example of this program's success with its youth, Janelle Moore, a PhD Candidate in Microbiology at Morehouse School of Medicine was highlighted in June as the Eagle of the month. She is an exceptional individual whose journey exemplifies resilience, transformation, and unwavering determination in spite of her challenges. She has excelled in her field and started a business, The Heart of Crystal LLC, that coordinates events and weddings on a local and national level, showcasing her versatility and innovative spirit. Her ability to adapt and excel in different roles is a testament to her exceptional skills and dedication.

Janelle's narrative is one of profound depth, rooted in adversity and propelled by the pursuit of newfound passions. Despite grappling with the loss of her husband and health challenges as a young woman, she has emerged as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating the power of resilience and the ability to forge a new path. Janelle embodies the essence of academic excellence and intellectual curiosity, paving the way for future generations of Eagles to follow. The website features other eagles that have soared because of the mentoring and support they've received from the organization.

Soaring Eagles will host a Back-to-School/Entrepreneurship Bash on July 27th at Clark Community Park in Stockbridge Georgia from 12 noon to 5pm! This event is a fantastic opportunity to support the community directly, empowering individuals of all ages with the skills, resources, and support they need to succeed. They are excited to announce all the fantastic sponsors and giveaways for this event.

Sponsors and Giveaways:

*Streetz 945 LIVE on-site!

*Solo the barber - providing free haircuts

*Chick-fil-A - sponsoring the event with 750 sandwiches

*Hope2Dream (Ashley Furniture) - providing free twin beds for kids, complete with comforter sets, pillows, headboards, and box springs, along with over 1000 school supplies

*Candid Cam photobooth

*Book bags filled with supplies

*A college-bound laptop for the essay contest winner

*Free Hilton Hotel night stay

*Gift cards

*Henry County Libraries - hosting a school supply donation drive

*Health and Wellness Resources

*Entrepreneurship Resources

*College scholarships for special students heading to college through essay submissions

*Laptops for one college student and one entrepreneur with a registered business

The organization is open to more sponsors. The advantages of sponsorship are as follows:

1. Exposure: Demonstrates an organization's dedication to community growth and social accountability.

2. Interaction: Engage with local leaders, families, and potential future team members.

3. Influence: Create a real impact on the lives of both youth and adults, assisting them in achieving their aspirations.

This event will be held on Saturday, July 27th, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm est, at Clark Community Park, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Soaring Eagles welcomes sponsors. Donations are being submitted on the Soaring Eagles' website. (https://soaringeagles21.org/)

July 27th Back 2 School Entrepreneurship Bash Video