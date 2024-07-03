Honeywick Launches Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition Website, Offering Resources and Education on Substance Abuse
The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition works to engage, educate, and empower communities all over Kentucky.
The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition now offers engagement, education, and empowerment through online resources available on their new website by Honeywick.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition (KYHRC) has recently released a new website with the help of Honeywick LLC, a Louisville-based website design and development agency. Website visitors can now easily access the different resources and educational tools that the KYHRC offers, such as:
-- Services, including overdose and naloxone distribution and training
-- Facts and signs of overdose
-- Programs like syringe exchange, test strip distribution, and health kiosks
-- An introduction to their Wellness Lounge at 721 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40203
-- Upcoming events, including Naloxone training and harm reduction kit-making parties
-- Frequently asked questions
-- A way to contact the organization
The KYHRC has provided Naloxone training to more than 200 governmental agencies, non-profits, schools, and businesses. Many of these training sessions have been virtual and are now more accessible on their website.
Naloxone, which is more commonly known by the brand name Narcan®, reverses the effects of opioid overdose via injection. It attaches to the same parts of the brain that receive heroin and other opioids, and it blocks the opioids for 30-90 minutes to reverse the respiratory depression that would otherwise lead to death from overdose. Communities that participate in Naloxone education and use it see a 50% reduction in overdose cases. The KYHRC works to make education and resources more accessible than ever, online and in-person.
ABOUT THE KENTUCKY HARM REDUCTION COALITION
The Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition is an organization committed to reducing substance use disorder overdoses and deaths, addressing the stigma associated with substance use disorder, and offering harm reduction solutions. By partnering with medical leaders and local and state governments, KYHRC can engage, educate, and empower first responders, police, firefighters, and treatment centers. With a heavy focus on Naloxone distribution and training, harm reduction services, and outreach programs, the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition seeks to make Kentucky a safer place for everyone.
ABOUT HONEYWICK
Honeywick is a full-service website development and digital marketing firm focused on helping small businesses, individuals, & nonprofits thrive through creative collaboration and expert solutions. The Honeywick team specializes in a range of online marketing strategies, including social media management, SEO optimization, Google advertising, email marketing, branding, and graphic design, as well as website design, development, hosting management, and custom software solutions for clients of all industries across Kentucky and the US.
