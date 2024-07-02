ON THE USA’S 248TH BIRTHDAY, SAGICO CELEBRATES ITS CONTINUING SUPPORT OF AMERICA’S MILITARY
SAGICO Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Company
ON THE USA’S 248TH BIRTHDAY, SAGICO CELEBRATES ITS CONTINUING SUPPORT OF AMERICA’S MILITARYTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ON THE USA’S 248TH BIRTHDAY, SAGICO CELEBRATES ITS CONTINUING SUPPORT OF AMERICA’S MILITARY
As the USA begins to celebrate its 248th birthday this week, SAGICO continues in its role of supporting veterans and active duty military personnel deployed globally. In the past years, SAGICO has worked with nearly every aspect of the VA hospital system and DOD medical facilities. It is part of SAGICO’s mission to continue to serve those that have served the USA and honor them during the week of July 4th. SAGICO’s founders and advisers include military veterans and dedicates a vast amount of resources to the military and veteran programs in need.
Recently, SAGICO’s President, James Gibson, attended a private bill signing ceremony with the Honorable Governor Ron DeSantis as he signed into law, multiple bills that aid the growing military retiree population in Florida. While all of the bills were specifically geared towards veterans, one bill was directed specifically at disabled veterans and their spouses. This bill would permit the spouse of a disabled veteran, as a resident, to join him or her, at a state supported home with in-patient medical care facilities.
Mr. Gibson, himself a disabled military veteran, was a distinguished guest at the ground breaking ceremonies in support of the Tunnels To Towers Foundation with 2 recent programs in the greater Tampa Bay region. The first is the “Let Us Do Good Village”, just north of Tampa, in Pasco County Florida. The village will supply 100 mortgage free homes, to include “smart homes” for those with adaptive need requirements. These smart homes are for this nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. America’s Gold Star and fallen first responder families are also eligible for this housing. The second project is the “Bradenton Veterans Village” and is located just south of Tampa. Created in 2023, the foundation has served in excess of 5,000 homeless veterans to date. The Bradenton complex will house homeless veterans in a residential setting, while assisting them with various outreach and much needed therapy and care and is scheduled to serve many with physical impairments as well.
SAGICO’s President, Mr. James Gibson, worked with the leadership of the Commandant of the United States Marine Corps office, in the selection of a distinguished citizen to have bestowed onto him the title of an “Honorary United States Marine”. Mr. Mark Van Trees, became only the 72nd citizen to earn this honor since the Marine Corps’ formation in 1775. Mr. James Gibson worked with the Commandant’s Office, the Department of Defense, officials at the Pentagon and the senior command leaders of CENTCOM, MARCENT and SOCOM. To quote the Commandants citation, “There are more astronauts in the history of the USA than Honorary US Marines.”
The USS Jack H Lucas, DDG125, was commissioned in Tampa recently and SAGICO’s President, Mr. James Gibson served on its committee. The USS Lucas is the most sophisticated warship in the world. The ship is an Arleigh Burke, Class II, guided missile destroyer equipped with the most state-of-the-art armaments. In support of the US Navy and the US Marine Corps, it was named for Medal of Honor Recipient, Pfc. Jacklyn Harold “Jack” Lucas who was a US Marine serving in Iwo Jima at just 17 years of age. The commissioning ceremonies took place over the course of a week culminating with the official activation of the ship over the watchful eye of over 5,000 attendees and dignitaries. Members of SAGICO continue to serve on the committee overseeing the annual celebration for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS). The society conducts the annual board meeting, the voting of officers and delegates and other duties in various select host cities of the society. This year nearly 40 of the living Medal of Honor recipients are expected to be in attendance.
SAGICO has also previously supported the mission of the oncology ward of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as active and retired military personnel with stage IV cancer and their families visited Florida. The much needed respite was a way for these families to have some of their final wishes granted. Walter Reed, the flagship of military medicine, together with its staff of over 7,100 serves over a million veterans and military members annually. Walter Reed continues to be known as “The Presidents Hospital” as it has served every President, Vice-President, Cabinet Member, Supreme Court Justice and Member of Congress for decades. It is through the Walter Reed initiatives SAGICO has been part of the host committee for military surgeons from the Ukraine. The team's end goal to come to the United States to learn how to better treat those on the front lines and those recovering from the vast amount of battlefield injuries. The Ukrainian delegation worked with the US State Department to obtain access to valuable clinical leadership and guidance of medical personnel.
MORE ABOUT SAGICO: SAGICO promotes the efficiency needed to bridge the divide between cost containment and achieving optimal clinical outcomes. Understanding patient care should be at the forefront of clinical and medical professionals, not procurement of supplies. Often times and at different stages in the supply chain, many departments tend to be focused on their own independent goals. Providers may want to use a specific product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital executives aim to purchase the most affordable quality items. The hospital and facilities procurement services offered at SAGICO begins with getting all hospital departments on the same page. This is a key strategy for optimizing healthcare supply chain management. In the era of value-based care, healthcare organizations are focused on reducing redundancies and eliminating waste, but providers also need to work together to effectively reduce costs and boost performance. The team from SAGICO USA promotes efficiency in the healthcare supply chain so facilities can create substantial cost-reducing opportunities across their organization. At SAGICO it is ensured all products meet or exceed all regulatory controls. SAGICO and its principals have many years of global medical industry success spanning more than 60 countries. SAGICO accomplishes its mission with partners throughout the USA, European, Middle Eastern and Pan-Asian markets. SAGICO and its affiliates are privately held companies with a global corporate network of shareholders with an aggressive pipeline of various products and offerings.
DISCLOSURE: A surgeon must always rely on his or her own clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular medical appliance that may be applicable for a specific patient and adhere to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any SAGICO product. SAGICO does not diagnose nor does SAGICO offer medical advice on medical conditions and SAGICO requires that all surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the depth and future of all of SAGICO’s product lines. Some products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact SAGICO prior to any medical procedures to learn more.
Learn more @: www.SAGICO.co
James Gibson
SAGICO
+1 813-830-3636
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other