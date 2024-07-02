Longstanding Hunting Liability Provider Offers Affordable Policies and Resources Online at Huntleasebind.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- The outdoors and recreational insurance program team of Breckenridge Insurance Services has launched the new hunting season policy for purchase online at huntleasebind.com. This insurance coverage is specifically designed for those who are leasing land for hunting activities. Hunters can secure policies online in less than five minutes for the same rates as the prior season, as little as $247.50 for up to 2,000 acres.
Hunters can also find additional hunting educational information brought to them by the Breckenridge Insurance Services huntleasebind.com team. These include the new Hunting on Leased Land blog located on the site at https://blog.huntleasebind.com/ and the facebook page of the same name. The growing community of passionate hunters visiting these sites will find tips and fun facts about hunting routinely posted.
Stephanie Verseman, the head of the huntleasebind.com insurance program and avid outdoorswoman noted, “Our team is proud to have served the hunting community since 2012. Having worked closely with numerous hunters and agents over the years, we are thrilled to continue to be a part of the annual hunting traditions across the country and to share additional new resource sites.”
About Us
Breckenridge Insurance Services is a wholesale brokerage, binding and programs insurance provider delivering competitive commercial coverage solutions to independent agents and brokers nationally as part of Accretive. With problem-solving specialists spanning various industries and insurance lines, the team provides expertise and access to top-rated markets to help clients win business with underwriting integrity. For more information, please visit www.breckis.com. CA Insurance Lic. #0G13592
Contact Us
HuntLeaseBind.com
Hunters can also find additional hunting educational information brought to them by the Breckenridge Insurance Services huntleasebind.com team. These include the new Hunting on Leased Land blog located on the site at https://blog.huntleasebind.com/ and the facebook page of the same name. The growing community of passionate hunters visiting these sites will find tips and fun facts about hunting routinely posted.
Stephanie Verseman, the head of the huntleasebind.com insurance program and avid outdoorswoman noted, “Our team is proud to have served the hunting community since 2012. Having worked closely with numerous hunters and agents over the years, we are thrilled to continue to be a part of the annual hunting traditions across the country and to share additional new resource sites.”
About Us
Breckenridge Insurance Services is a wholesale brokerage, binding and programs insurance provider delivering competitive commercial coverage solutions to independent agents and brokers nationally as part of Accretive. With problem-solving specialists spanning various industries and insurance lines, the team provides expertise and access to top-rated markets to help clients win business with underwriting integrity. For more information, please visit www.breckis.com. CA Insurance Lic. #0G13592
Contact Us
HuntLeaseBind.com
Breckenridge Insurance Services, LLC
info@huntleasebind.com