Sword of Tsar Nicholas II crowns a luxe array at Apollo’s July 13-14 Fine Ancient Art, Antiquities & Militaria Auction

Superb circa-1590 AD Italian etched and gilded half-suit of infantry armor by Pompeo Della Cesa, armorer to European royalty. Provenance: The Prince Collection, traces back to Duc de Dino Collection. Ex Met Museum, NYC. Opening bid: £500,000 ($631,792)

Obverse view of extremely fine-quality Caucasian shashka that belonged to Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, given to him when he was Tsesarevich (heir apparent), possibly in 1888. Only royal sword ever offered for public sale. Opening bid: £1,200,000 ($1,516,300)

Verso of extremely fine-quality Caucasian shashka that belonged to Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, given to him when he was Tsesarevich (heir apparent), possibly in 1888. Only royal sword ever offered for public sale. Opening bid: £1,200,000 ($1,516,300)

Circa 100 BC-100 AD Roman blue ribbed glass bowl, shallow phiale-like form with attractive radiating ribs and vibrant silvery and rainbow-colored iridescence. Opening bid: £8,000 ($10,109)