Women Tech Council Announces the 2024 Women Tech Awards Finalists

The 2023 Award Recipients

Visionary awards program for women in technology recognizes women leading companies, driving innovation and creating impact

By creating visibility for these women and their work, these awards accelerate their trajectories and elevate women and innovation at all corners and levels of the tech industry and community.” — Cydni Tetro, co-founder of WTC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced the finalists for the 2024 Women Tech Awards—the leading awards program for women in technology amplifying talent tied to Silicon Slopes. These finalists are recognized as some of the most prestigious and emerging technology-focused women for their work driving innovation, creating new technologies, leading technology companies and inspiring the tech community.

“By creating visibility for these women and their work, these awards accelerate their trajectories and elevate women and innovation at all corners and levels of the tech industry and community,” said Cydni Tetro, co-founder of WTC. “It is paramount that we recognize, celebrate and provide visibility to the talent in technology to showcase role models, accelerate the continued shattering of glass ceilings and amplify the impact on innovation women are making.”

The Women Tech Awards has honored and elevated the innovations, leadership and contributions of more than 350 technology-focused women. By doing so, the awards have accelerated their individual careers and pathways, and brought visibility to the invaluable impact of women throughout the tech industry. The Women Tech Awards has also helped inspire thousands of high school girls and other women into STEM fields.

This year’s award finalists were selected based on their industry experiences, professional achievements, business leadership, community impact and personal accomplishments. This year’s judges represented leaders and innovators from throughout the technology sector.

The 2024 Women Tech Award finalists are:

Alexandra V. Passi, PhD, VP Data Science and Analytics, Zartico

Amy Larson, President, SeekWell

Ashlee Cowley, SVP Professional Services, Entrata

Atim Ette Enyenihi, PhD, Strategic Industry Advisor for Technology and Innovation, Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development

Audra Yocom, Teacher, Computer Science and Information Technology, Pleasant Grove High School, Alpine School District

Bharathi Rajan, VP Enterprise Data and Applications, Swire Coca-Cola USA

Bonnie Brinton Anderson, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Information Systems, Associate Dean of Marriott School of Business, BYU

Chandana Haque, Executive Director, Altitude Lab and Recursion

Dana Ware, Chief Creative Officer, ARound

Diane Acevedo, SVP Operations and CX, Gabb Wireless

Jami Hughes, SVP Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Zions Bancorporation

Jessica Curran, VP Data Science and Analytics. Health Catalyst

Jessica Elwell, Chief Operations Officer, OxEon

Jessica Gelman, CEO, Kraft Analytics Group Investor & NWSL Board Member, Utah Royals

Karen Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer, Chatbooks

Kat Judd, JD, Chief People Officer, Lucid Software

Margaret Woolley Busse, Executive Director, Utah Department of Commerce

Marissa Saunders, PhD, Sr Director, Data Science, Recursion

Misty Dawson, Owner and Principal Consultant, The Jupiter Group

Shey Samson, Vice President Engineering, Goldman Sachs

Xinru Page, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, BYU

All finalists will be honored and award recipients announced on October 3, 2024, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2024 awards will be presented by Adobe, CHG Healthcare, Entrata, Pelion and Vivint.

Event Details:

Date: October 3, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT

Tables and tickets for the awards can be purchased at www.womentechcouncil.com.

Media Contact:

pr@womentechcouncil.com

For more information regarding WTC or the event:

Kristin Wright

kristin@womentechcouncil.com

801-960-2007

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC delivers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on the Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com.