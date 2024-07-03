Val Pym shares exciting revelations about the End Time Insights
Discovering the key that Unlocks the Bible.QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After many years of studying the Bible, Val Pym is convinced that the key to understanding what the future holds, is to study God’s dealings with the nation of Israel in the past. The promises of redemption and restoration were given to Abraham and his Seed, she explains. Israel is the physical Seed and the Church is the spiritual Seed. What God did in and through Israel is a prophetic pattern or map of what He is doing in and through the Church. As the Pillar of Cloud and Fire led Israel to the Promised Land, so the Holy Spirit is leading the Church into their destiny in the Earth. This prophetic map shows that, though we are living in troubled times, there are great days up ahead. Val believes that we are coming into a new Era; the Cloud is moving on and our Promised Land is in sight, where all the promises of God will be fulfilled.
This book may challenge popular teachings and your beliefs about the end time. Read it and see.
About the Author
Valerie Ruth Pym lives with her husband Rob in Mackay, North Queensland, Australia. They are both avid students of the Bible and are retired Lay Preachers and Pastors. Pym has been studying the Bible for over fifty years, particularly in the area of Typology. She has also written “The Other Bible Code” "The Fall of the Gates of Hell" and a booklet called "The True Sabbath."
