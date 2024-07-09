250 Years of U.S. Army Engineers in Upcoming Edition of America’s Engineers Publication

America's Engineers logo, print edition cover, online coverage, and the USACE 250 Years of U.S. Army Engineers logo.

America's Engineers to cover the past, present, and future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a special '250 Years of U.S. Army Engineers' edition.

This special edition of America's Engineers is the place for partners to sign the 250th birthday card and advertise their capabilities to USACE and industry professionals.” — Damion Harte, America's Engineers, Publisher