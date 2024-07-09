250 Years of U.S. Army Engineers in Upcoming Edition of America’s Engineers Publication
America's Engineers to cover the past, present, and future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a special '250 Years of U.S. Army Engineers' edition.
This special edition of America's Engineers is the place for partners to sign the 250th birthday card and advertise their capabilities to USACE and industry professionals.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) celebrates Army Engineers: Building the Future. This special theme will be recognized throughout USACE, as it celebrates 250 years, tracing its origins back to 1775, when the Continental Congress organized the Army and provided for a Chief Engineer.
— Damion Harte, America's Engineers, Publisher
AMERICA'S ENGINEERS: THE PEOPLE, PROGRAMS, AND PROJECTS OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS©, published by American Conference & Event Media, LLC (ACEM), will feature content and contributions from the USACE Office of History, as well as special articles written by USACE personnel and ACEM writers that examine the past, present, and future of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers across its five mission areas: Civil Works; Military Missions; Emergency Operations; Environmental; and Research and Development. Additionally, several of the world's most recognizable and significant engineering projects led by the Corps of Engineers, such as the Panama Canal, Manhattan Project, Apollo Program, and Pentagon will be featured.
As with previous editions of AMERICA'S ENGINEERS, we will continue to cover current and upcoming USACE programs and projects.
For firms that work on any of the current projects or programs, and for those that have been part of past programs with USACE, AMERICA'S ENGINEERS invites you to be part of the celebration and to promote your solutions by securing one of the available advertising placements that have been set aside in the upcoming edition.
Click here to view the most-recent edition of AMERICA'S ENGINEERS.
To become an advertising partner, please visit: www.usarmyengineer.com
Ad Sales Close: SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
Ad Materials Due Date: SEPTEMBER 20, 2024.
Go-to-press Date: OCTOBER 4, 2024
OUR MISSION:
To provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a widely distributed print and online publication that highlights the Corps of Engineers’ incredible people, programs, and projects.
For our advertising partners, we want to surround your products and services with USACE-centric content, and inform thousands of USACE and industry professionals about your solutions.
AMERICA'S ENGINEERS is an ideal platform for companies specializing architecture, engineering, construction, emergency response, environmental remediation, medical and military facilities, research and development, hyper computing, facilities maintenance, building materials, and many other services.
DISCLAIMER:
AMERICA'S ENGINEERS is published by American Conference & Event Media, LLC. (ACEM), a private firm in no way connected with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The editorial content of this publication is the responsibility of ACEM.
ABOUT AMERICAN CONFERENCE & EVENT MEDIA, LLC.:
American Conference & Event Media, LLC. (ACEM), brings together top editors, designers, writers, and support staff to provide turnkey solutions for contract publishing of printed and online publications and related media for defense and federal government, NGO, trade association, and B2B clients.
The ACEM team has decades of experience in creating specialty one-off and frequency publications for the critical communication needs of some of the world's largest clients.
Our team members have worked with the likes of Carnegie Hall, the General Services Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, the Veterans Health Administration, and many others.
ACEM is a proud member of the Society of American Military Engineers and the Navy League of the United States.
###
Damion Harte
AMERICAN CONFERENCE & EVENT MEDIA, LLC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn