OTW Events: Bringing Hope to Kansas City's Kids with a Back to School Drive and Silent Auction

LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer sun is high, but the folks at OTW Events are already looking ahead to the fall, gearing up for their 2024 Back to School Drive. This heartfelt initiative aims to make sure local kids start the school year with the supplies they need.

Through a series of fun and engaging summer fundraisers, OTW Events plans to match every donation with backpacks and school supplies for children in need. Their big goal? To hand out 1,000 backpacks filled with essentials before the first school bell rings.

A Community Effort

“Education is the key to a brighter future, and we want to make sure every child has a chance to succeed,” says Ronald Carter, CEO of OTW Events. “We’ve got 100 backpacks ready to go, and we’re just getting started.”

Each backpack is packed with:

• A drawstring backpack

• Scissors

• Crayons

• Pencils

• Pencil sharpener

• Eraser

• Ruler

• Notebook

• An inspirational coloring book called "Prince the Penguin and Friends," which teaches kids about the importance of standing up against bullying

These supplies are geared towards elementary school students, giving them a strong foundation for the school year ahead.

The Need is Real

Statistics show that a significant number of children start the school year without the necessary supplies. According to a study by the Kids In Need Foundation, approximately 15 million children in the United States come from families struggling to afford basic school supplies. In Kansas City alone, thousands of kids face this challenge each year. OTW Events is determined to bridge this gap and ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed in school.

Calling All Neighbors

To hit the ambitious target of 1,000 backpacks, OTW Events is calling on local businesses and community members to lend a hand. “We’re looking for sponsors and partners who share our vision,” Ronald explains. “With the community’s support, we can really make a difference.”

Interested in helping out? You can get in touch via email at hr@otwmidwest.com.

A Legacy of Love

OTW Events has a track record of generosity. Last year, they donated supplies to Hale Cook Elementary, King Elementary, and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, Missouri. This year, they’re expanding their reach to include schools in Kansas City, Kansas. “We’re excited to spread the love even further,” Ronald says. “And we’re open to suggestions on which schools to support this year.”

Stories from the Heart

The impact of these donations is profound. Teachers from past recipient schools have shared heartwarming stories of students’ reactions. “The kids’ faces lit up when they received their new backpacks,” says a teacher from Operation Breakthrough. “For many of them, it was the first time they’ve had brand new school supplies. It makes a huge difference in their confidence and eagerness to learn.”

A Summer Finale to Remember

To wrap up the summer in style, OTW Events is hosting their first-ever silent auction, “The Silent Hero's Auction,” on September 22nd. The event will feature a variety of items from local and national retailers, with all proceeds going to their partner, Stand for the Silent, which works tirelessly on anti-bullying and suicide prevention.

“The Silent Hero's Auction is our way of ending the summer with a bang,” Ronald shares. “It’s going to be a fantastic event with something for everyone. Plus, every dollar raised helps support an incredibly important cause.”

What’s on the Auction Block?

The auction promises a diverse array of items, from gift certificates to local restaurants and boutique shops, to exclusive experiences and high-end products from national brands. It’s an opportunity to snag some great deals while supporting a worthy cause.

About OTW Events

Founded in January 2019 and relaunched during the pandemic in 2020, OTW Events is based in Leawood, Kansas. They serve the Kansas City metro area, partnering with non-profits like Stand for the Silent to support the community. Their mission is to make a positive impact and expand their reach to nearby cities by the end of the year.

About Stand for the Silent

Stand for the Silent is a non-profit organization focused on anti-bullying and suicide prevention. They work to create safe and supportive environments for young people through education and awareness.

This back-to-school season, OTW Events invites everyone to come together and help give local kids the tools they need to succeed. It’s a community effort that promises to make a big difference, one backpack at a time.