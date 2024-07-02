Carey International Joins SBTi's List of Companies Committed to Cutting Emissions in Half by 2030

Part of Carey's SBTi commitment will include a gradual transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Carey is proud to announce its commitment to SBTi after having developed near-term sustainability targets that include a 50% decrease in emissions by 2030.

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carey International, a global leader in premium chauffeured services, is proud to announce its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By signing the commitment letter, Carey International has pledged to meet near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science.

The commitment to SBTi is another step in Carey’s years-long effort to work towards more sustainable operations. Over the past four years, Carey has been testing charging station infrastructure in several cities, such as Dallas, Houston, New York City, and London. This has allowed Carey to replace over 95% of its UK fleet with hybrid or electric vehicles and to rely heavily on vehicle models such as the Cadillac Lyriq, BMW 530e, and Tesla Model S as it makes similar transitions domestically.

“We are dedicated to aligning our business practices with the highest level of environmental responsibility,” said Frank Donnelly, Carey’s VP of Financial Planning and Analysis, who is heading the effort, along with several other Carey contributors. “Our commitment to SBTi underscores our pledge to take meaningful action against climate change and achieve net-zero emissions.”

“We’ve long considered ourselves a leader in the chauffeured transportation industry for the services that we provide, and we would be disappointed in ourselves if we didn’t make steps towards leading our industry in sustainability initiatives, as well,” stated Mitchell Lahr, President and CEO of Carey International. “By integrating innovative technology and adopting best practices, we aim to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and inspire others in the industry to follow suit.”

Carey International’s commitment will be recognized on SBTi’s webpage and partner websites, including We Mean Business and the UN Global Compact website. Companies that align their targets with the 1.5°C future will also be part of the Race to Zero campaign.

For more information on SBTi and the process of setting science-based targets, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.

