Dr. Shawn Zardouz-Leader in Pain Management, Performs First Closed Loop Spinal Cord Stimulator Trial in Orange County,CA

Dr. Shawn Zardouz is renowned for his expertise in pain management and neurology and provides his patients with the latest techniques and treatment options.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Zardouz and his team employ a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to treating chronic pain. He is on a mission to provide the latest technologies and treatments to alleviate pain and suffering among his patients. Dr. Zardouz is the first physician in Orange County, CA to perform the Saludaclosed loop spinal cord stimulator (SCS) trial on April 21, 2023 for a patient with intractable lower back and leg pain.Traditional spinal cord stimulation (SCS) has been utilized for over 50 years for patients for intractable back and leg pain. SCS provides a fixed output stimulation to the dorsal column of the spinal cord to provide relief for patients with chronic back and leg pain, however the relief that is provided can be limited by various factors, including the position of the patient, for example. The novel Saludaclosed loop spinal cord stimulation provides objective and precise therapy based on measurements of neural activation and therefore, the therapy that is provided is customized and tailored to each individual patient, providing a more consistent and successful therapy over time.Dr. Zardouz is double board certified in pain management and neurology. He began his studies at Johns Hopkins University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and graduated with a distinction in biomedical research. He completed his medicine internship at Loma Linda University Medical Center where he was named intern of the year. He then completed his neurology residency at University of California San Diego (UCSD). He stayed an additional year to complete his pain medicine fellowship at UCSD, which is regarded as the top fellowship program in the country by the American Academy of Pain Medicine.Dr. Zardouz is located at 520 Superior Ave, Suite 340, Newport Beach, CA. 92663. His practice focuses on evaluation and treatment of patients with chronic pain, headaches and peripheral neuropathy.