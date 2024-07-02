TSS Franchisees Steve and Lindsay Verdun Honored with FBR Rock Star Award
TSS Photography Franchisees Lindsay and Steve Verdun Honored with Franchise Business Review's Rock Star Award in Family-Owned Category for 2024EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSS Photography is proud to announce that franchise owners Lindsay and Steve Verdun have been awarded the prestigious Franchise Business Review's Rock Star Award in the Family-Owned category for 2024. This esteemed award recognizes the Verduns' outstanding contributions to the TSS Photography franchise network and their exemplary service in the photography industry.
The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand’s leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.
“There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We’ve seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. These individuals are truly assets to their company—and their passion resonates throughout the entire brand.”
Lindsay and Steve Verdun's journey with TSS Photography began in 1999 when they started working as employees for a local franchise owner. Driven by their passion for photography and entrepreneurship, they transitioned to franchise ownership in 2007. Over the past 17 years, the Verduns have established themselves as key figures in the Illinois community, providing top-tier photography services for schools, sports teams, and special events.
Their dedication and hard work have not only earned them a loyal client base but also notable recognition within the TSS Photography network. Currently ranked as the third best-performing franchise in photo lab sales, the Verduns have achieved a remarkable 9% increase in total sales year-over-year. Their success story is a testament to their commitment to quality, community engagement, and family values.
The Verduns' approach to business emphasizes the importance of family and work-life balance. Their ability to work together as a couple, supported by a reliable team, has been a cornerstone of their success. They value the flexibility that franchise ownership offers, allowing them to prioritize family time while growing their business.
James Calabrese, Director of Franchising at TSS Photography, commented:
"Lindsay and Steve Verdun exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and dedication that TSS Photography stands for. Their journey is an inspiration to other franchisees and a shining example of how family-owned businesses can thrive with the right support and commitment. We are proud to have them as part of our TSS family and celebrate their well-deserved recognition."
For more information about the TSS Photography franchise opportunity and how you can join our network of successful franchisees, visit tssfranchisebusiness.com, email James.Calabrese@candid.com, or call 800-336-4550 ext. 114.
About TSS Photography:
TSS Photography specializes in youth sports, schools, and event photography. Established in 1983, TSS Photography has perfected a business model that provides photographers with a framework for a profitable business and a satisfying lifestyle. With a national network of franchisees, TSS Photography offers comprehensive training, support, and a professional print lab to ensure the highest quality services for clients.
About Franchise Business Review:
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com
