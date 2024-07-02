DR. MONIQUE M. CHOURAESHKENAZI WAS FEATURED IN IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS PUBLICATION
Dr. Monique Chouraeshkenazi honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi is an award-winning CEO, business owner, academic scholar, author, scholastic peer reviewer, professor, researcher, clinical neuropsychometrician, writer, and professional speaker. She is also a proud GWOT combat veteran, serving in the world’s greatest Air Force for 13 years. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has been recognized in the 3rd Edition of the International Best Selling Publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction. These special honorees are hand-selected to share stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter is dedicated to each honoree.
Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has had a chapter dedicated to her in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Unique, brilliant, and unconventionally divergent are just some words that come to mind when speaking about Monique. With over a decade of professional experience as an executive and professor in higher education and over 20 years in the security field, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has certainly proven herself to be an accomplished professional. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she has demonstrated success as an expert in her field and every position she has ever held. In 2014, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi founded the MD Educational Consulting Firm, where she consulted with the government, universities, and organizations and provided program and curriculum development for constitutional law, criminal justice, homeland security, intelligence, international security, national security, public policy, psychology, research, and terrorism. By 2018, she revamped the company into The Chouraeshkenazi Group, specializing in mental healthcare, research, and education.
After 20 years as a homeland and national security expert, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi transitioned into clinical psychology, further pursuing her professional interests as a clinical forensic and medical neuropsychopathologist. She is now an independent contractor and the chief clinical neuropsychometrician for two private practices in Northern Virginia. Her established credentials include completing an APA-accredited postdoctoral research fellowship for George Mason University’s Center for Psychological Services Veterans Specialty in 2022. As a Fellow, she conducted independent medical evaluations and medical record reviews for veterans and their families.
Also, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship in clinical psychology at Woodbridge Therapy Group (WTG) and an APA-accredited practicum program at Prince William Family Counseling (PWFC). Further, she accomplished an APA-accredited program as an advanced doctoral extern at WTG and an advanced clinical and forensic neuropsychology externship for Comprehensive Neuropsychology LLC, an affiliate of the Virginia Pediatric Group.
As a pre-licensed professional, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has completed over 250 test batteries, assessing, interpreting, diagnosing, and completing evaluations for disorders such as neurodevelopmental, neurocognitive, schizophrenia and psychoticism, anxiety, depression, conduct, eating, mood, dissociative, personality, cultural, trauma, and stress-related for children, adolescents, adults, military service members, veterans, and their families. Also, she provides diagnostic information, recommendations, and feedback for report writing to establish treatment plan options.
Dr. Chouraeshkenazi is also an Associate Professor of Psychology in Biopsychology and Cognitive Psychology at American Public University System/American Military University (APUS/AMU) and an adjunct and Affiliate Professor in the School of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences at Tiffin University. She has her column on Psychology Today titled In the Public Interest: Mental Health and the Military, and she is also a Super Contributor for the Writers Insight Network for American Public Education, Inc.
Her impressive repertoire of prior roles stems from her military service. She was a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Information Management/Knowledge Operations and Security Management fields. She also had a dual role in antiterrorism and security positions. One of her most prominent and distinguished positions was serving as the Chief Special Security Officer for one of the largest intelligence units in the Combat Air Force.
Dr. Chouraeshkenazi served in a dual role as Noncommissioned Officer-in-Charge for the 451st Expeditionary Operations Group and Deputy Antiterrorism Officer for the 451st Air Expeditionary Wing in Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. She was also selected as an Enlisted Military Assistant, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, and Acting Superintendent to the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Secretaries, the late Dr. Ashton Carter, Ms. Christine Fox, and Mr. Robert Work. Finally, she is the former Military Executive Assistant to Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization Director LTG John Johnson.
In 2018, she authored the first collegiate textbook to integrate homeland and national security initiatives and global security complexities the American government faces. She also co-edited an anthology emphasizing logical analysis and the scientific method, providing students ample opportunity to apply critical thinking skills to examine historical trends, ideologies, motivation, and recruitment. In 2017, Monique was the first academic scholar to grace the cover of Oxford University Press's Elite Magazine "Special Edition" for "Tier of Excellence" for personal and professional development as an educator, entrepreneur, and homeland and national security leader.
Over the years, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi has established an impressive educational background. She recently earned a certificate in Neuroscience and Neuroimaging from Johns Hopkins University. In 2023, she earned a Master of Science in Clinical Psychopharmacology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. In 2022, she earned her second doctorate from California Southern University, a Doctor of Psychology specializing in Forensic Neuropsychopathology. By 2021, she received a Master of Arts in Psychology from American Military University. Her education also includes a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Boston University, a Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security from American Military University, and an Associate of Applied Science in Information Management from the Community College of the Air Force.
Throughout her illustrious career, Monique has received countless awards and accolades and has been featured in many publications for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the homeland security industry. In addition to her Top 50 Fearless Leaders Award, Dr. Chouraeshkenazi was awarded IAOTP's Top Professor of the Year in National Security by IAOTP and was featured in T.I.P. Magazine (Top Industry Professional Magazine). This year, she will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, N.Y.C. She will be honored for her selection in IAOTP 50 Fearless Leaders Publication IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
Looking back, Monique attributes her success to her military training, educational accomplishments, mentors she has had, and her perseverance in staying passionate in all her professional endeavors. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, Araceli, working out, reading, writing, and traveling. In the future, she will continue to make a difference in protecting this nation and advocating for her brothers and sisters in the U.S. Armed Forces.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube