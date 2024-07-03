Cruitfly Construction Staffing: Skilled, Trained, and Ready to Work

Cruitfly Construction Staffing Keller Mellowitz - Business Development Manager Cruitfly Scaffold Erection Crew

Cruitfly and its proprietary SafeCru Academy training put skilled professionals on the jobsite

By providing rigorous training through SafeCru Academy, we ensure our staff at Cruitfly are exceptional in their skills and safety knowledge, something that sets us apart from our competitors.” — Dean Kinslow

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruitfly Construction Staffing is taking an innovative approach to how skilled construction labor meets industry demands across the United States. Specializing in staffing for both industrial and commercial projects, Cruitfly has successfully staffed hundreds of projects to date, including industrial shutdowns, military base maintenance, and a variety of commercial jobsites.

Unlike traditional staffing firms, Cruitfly integrates a unique approach by partnering with its sister company, SafeCru Academy, to offer specialized training programs. This collaboration ensures that all personnel are not only highly skilled but also up-to-date with the latest safety standards and practices in the industry. Cruitfly’s focus areas include staffing for scaffold erection, mechanical insulation, asbestos removal, lead handling, demolition, and more.

Cruitfly’s innovative model addresses the critical shortage of skilled labor in the construction industry, offering a reliable solution to contractors and project managers facing workforce challenges. In addition, Cruitfly maintains the ability to meet any demand a project may require.

About:

Cruitfly is a construction staffing company that focuses on providing skilled labor throughout the country. With competitive rates, excellent client service, and diverse project experience, Cruitfly is a premier national labor source. Contact Cruitfly today to learn how we can assist in meeting your labor demands! For more information, visit https://cruitfly.com/.