Balldesigner launches exclusive Fairtrade football setting new standards for ethical and sustainable merchandise
Balldesigner launches official Fairtrade-certified merchandising football for Bayer04 Leverkusen, the German Bundesliga champion season 2023/24LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairtrade products have seen a substantial increase in market share over the past decade.
According to Fairtrade International, sales of Fairtrade-certified products exceeded $10 billion globally in 2024, reflecting a growing consumer preference for ethically produced goods. In the United States, Fairtrade-certified product sales have surged, with more consumers seeking products that guarantee fair wages, safe working conditions, and environmentally sustainable practices.
Soccer’s Expanding Footprint in the United States
Soccer is rapidly gaining popularity in the United States, with participation rates and viewership reaching new heights. Major League Soccer (MLS) has expanded to 29 teams, and viewership for international soccer events continues to rise. This growing interest in soccer presents a unique opportunity to introduce ethically produced, high-quality soccer merchandise to a broad audience.
Bayer04 Leverkusen is a professional football club based in Leverkusen, Germany, champion of the Bundesliga season 2023/24. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, Bayer04 Leverkusen is dedicated to promoting ethical standards and sustainability in the sports industry.
Hard Facts about Fairtrade Merchandising Footballs from Balldesigner
The Bayer04 Leverkusen Fairtrade Football is designed to meet professional standards of play while adhering to Fairtrade certification requirements.
Key features of the matchball include:
Official Size and Weight: Ensures professional-level performance.
Perfect Bouncing and Roundness: Provides consistent playability.
High-Performance Matchball Bladder: Enhances durability and air retention.
This product also prominently features the Bayer04 Leverkusen branding and the Fairtrade logo, symbolizing the club’s commitment to sustainability and ethical standards.
Benefits for Bayer04 Leverkusen and the Community - Leadership in Ethical Sports Merchandise:
Bayer04 Leverkusen’s introduction of a Fairtrade-certified matchball sets a new benchmark for sports merchandise, aligning with growing consumer demand for ethical products.
Supporting Fairtrade Communities:
The production of the Fairtrade matchball supports marginalized farmers and workers by ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions. This initiative helps communities invest in education, healthcare, and other critical needs.
Strengthening Fan Engagement:
Offering Fairtrade-certified merchandise allows Bayer04 Leverkusen to connect with socially conscious fans who value ethical and sustainable practices.
