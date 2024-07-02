Submit Release
NGPA Partners with Propel by Delta to Launch Community Pathway for Members

This initiative aims to provide a defined career pathway to Delta Air Lines and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endeavor Air, through a single interview process.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Propel by Delta, creating a unique Community Pathway for NGPA members to apply to the Propel program. This initiative aims to provide a defined career pathway to Delta Air Lines and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endeavor Air, through a single interview process.

Joining Propel via the NGPA Community Pathway will involve a two-step process:

1. Application through NGPA: Active NGPA members will first apply on the NGPA website. The NGPA will select 10 members to sponsor for the Propel program.

2. Application to Propel: The selected members will then apply to Propel. Upon a successful interview, they will be provided a Qualified Job Offer and enrolled in the Propel program.

The application window for this opportunity will be open until July 31, 2024. Active members are encouraged to apply via the link below. Successful candidates will be announced in mid-August and paired with an NGPA mentor to assist them in preparing for the Propel application process.

For additional information and to apply, visit: NGPA.ORG

For any inquiries, please contact: operations@ngpa.org.

NGPA Operations Team
NGPA
