Equitus AI assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equitus AI, a pioneer of Knowledge Graph Neural Network (KGNN) technology today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Equitus AI solutions are designed to automate the creation and management of Enterprise Grade Knowledge Graphs. They are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.

“This is another strategic milestone for the adoption of KGNN in the DoD and IC space.” said Jeff Simpson, President of Equitus’ National Security Group.

Equitus AI’s video, Knowledge Graph Neural Network, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company demonstrated its autonomous data ingest engine and self-generating knowledge graph, which eliminates the labor-intensive manual processes of traditional ETL. Equitus AI was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Equitus AI: Equitus AI pioneers Knowledge Graph Neural Network technology, seamlessly transforming disparate data into a unified knowledge source with automated data integration while ensuring integrity and compliance. Equitus AI’s platform offers tailored data integration solutions, accelerating project timelines, reducing costs, and optimizing analytics outcomes. Data mapped onto the knowledge graph enables comprehensive exploration, querying, analysis, and real-time actionable intelligence generation. Integrating Equitus elevates existing systems and supercharges applications. Addressing data quality, completeness, and AI bias challenges, Equitus AI ensures coherent, actionable, and secure data for data dominance.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

Distribution channels: Technology


