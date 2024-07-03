The Du Bois Forum Announces Third Annual Gathering to Honor Black Intellectual and Artistic Traditions

Scholars gathered at the 2023 Du Bois Forum A group portrait of men and women attending the NAACP-sponsored Amenia Conference in Amenia, New York, August 1933. (Library of Congress) Scholars talk on a panel at the Du Bois Forum 2023

The Du Bois Forum is pleased to announce its third annual gathering, set to take place on July 19-20, 2024

In the spirit of the historic Amenia gatherings, the Du Bois Forum aims to support the future of creative production and social change.” — Kendra Field, Du Bois Forum co-founder