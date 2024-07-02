Historic NIL Deal: 69-Year-Old Marathon Runner & Retired Plumber Signs with Mission AC, Plumbing & Electric

Dusty Cook, 69-year-old marathon runner and retired master plumber, shakes hands with David Lewis, President of Mission AC, Plumbing & Electric, after signing a historic NIL deal.

Historic NIL Deal with 69-Year-Old Marathon Runner & Retired Plumber Dusty Cook Brings Humor and Inspiration to Mission AC, Plumbing & Electric.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric, a leading provider of AC repair technicians, plumbers, and electricians serving Houston, TX, is proud to announce an unprecedented NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with Dusty Cook, a master plumber who also happens to be a marathon legend with a unique twist.

Dusty Cook is not your average marathon runner. Known for running marathons with a golden plunger, Dusty has become a legendary figure in the marathon community. He humorously states that the plunger helps him stay "grounded," and that his passion for plumbing (and a keen interest in avoiding clogged toilets) drives him.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dusty Cook to the Mission team," said David Lewis, President of Mission AC, Plumbing, & Electric. "His dedication to both his craft and his sport embodies the spirit of our company – commitment, passion, and a touch of humor."

This groundbreaking NIL deal marks a significant milestone in the industry, highlighting the versatility and unique talents of professionals like Dusty. His presence with the Mission team is expected to inspire and entertain both employees and customers alike, bringing a new dimension to the company’s brand.

Dusty has completed 15 Marathons and 10 half marathons in his racing career. In the racing community this makes him a “Double Legacy”. An athlete that has finished double digit races in both the half and full marathon distance. He has several upcoming local and regional races which he is training for including the 10k distance and beyond. All while brandishing his iconic Golden Plunger.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and appearances by Dusty Cook as he continues to conquer marathons and plumbing challenges with his iconic golden plunger.

For more information about Mission Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric and their services, please visit www.missionac.com

About Mission Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electric: Mission AC, Plumbing, & Electric is a premier air conditioning repair, heating repair, plumbing, and electrical service provider in Houston, TX. Committed to delivering top-quality services with a customer-centric approach for over a decade, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. A+ Better Business Rating, and thousands of 5 star reviews from satisfied clients. For more information, visit www.missionac.com.

