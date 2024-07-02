Fenix Lighting Unveils the CL27R: A Multi-Purpose Rechargeable Lantern for Recreational, Home, and Professional Use
Versatile, Durable, and Bright: The Perfect Lighting Solution for Any TaskDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting is proud to announce the launch of the CL27R Rechargeable Lantern, an all-in-one lighting solution designed for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers, and job site professionals. With its impressive brightness, customizable settings, and durable build, the CL27R is engineered to meet a wide range of lighting needs.
Product Highlights:
*Powerful Illumination: The CL27R lantern delivers up to 1600 lumens of light, ensuring ample visibility for any task. It features five lighting modes, including floodlight, spotlight, combined spot and flood, red light, and red flash, making it adaptable to various environments and requirements.
*Customizable Settings: Two rotary dials allow users to adjust brightness levels, and color temperature (2700K to 6500K), providing the perfect lighting for any situation. The top button switch enables easy mode selection.
*Extended Runtime: The lantern is powered by a removable 5000mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged via the USB-C port. For extended use, the lantern can be plugged into a power bank.
*Hands-Free Operation: The CL27R features a 360° handle, a tripod mount, and a magnetic base, allowing for versatile, hands-free light. Whether it’s working on a DIY project, setting up a campsite, or illuminating a job site, this lantern provides flexible lighting solutions.
*Rugged Durability: With an IP66 rating, the CL27R is dustproof and resistant to heavy rain, ensuring reliable performance in tough conditions. It can withstand drops from up to 1.5 meters, making it a durable choice for any environment.
Why Opt for the Fenix CL27R?
The Fenix CL27R Rechargeable Lantern offers versatile and powerful lighting suitable for job sites, outdoor activities, and DIY projects. Its robust brightness, customizable settings, and durable construction make it an ideal choice for various environments. Featuring hands-free operation and extended runtime capabilities, the CL27R ensures reliable and efficient illumination for a wide range of tasks.
About Fenix Lighting
Fenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products, offering a wide range of high-quality lighting solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and everyday users. From LED flashlights and headlamps to lanterns and bike lights, Fenix Lighting is committed to delivering innovative and reliable products that meet the highest standards of performance and durability.
Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com.
Dianne Goodwin
Fenix Lighting
5059203811 ext.
dianne@fenixlighting.com
