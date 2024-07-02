Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) Recruits new Associate Professor
Matthew Nystoriak, Ph.D., has been recruited to Utica, New York, and named associate professor of biomedical research and translational medicine at MMRI.
— Matthew Nystoriak, Ph.D.
Specifically, his laboratory will research the regulation of myocardial perfusion, examining blood flow through the heart muscle and its pumping efficiency. His work will also explore the relationship between metabolism and electrical signaling in the heart, to identify novel therapeutic targets and enhance cardiovascular health and treatment options.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States,” said Nystoriak. “My research is focused on understanding how various lifestyle and environmental factors affect the heart and blood vessels, which are crucial to cardiovascular health. By identifying these influences, we aim to develop life-saving treatments for the millions affected by this devastating disease. MMRI is at the forefront of cardiovascular research, and I am thrilled to contribute to this world-class institute's mission.”
Nystoriak earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and his Ph.D. in pharmacology at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont. He then went on to complete his postdoctoral training at both the University of Washington and University of California, Davis. Prior to joining MMRI, Nystoriak was an associate professor at the University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, where he served on the School of Medicine’s Research Committee and was the director of the imaging and physiology core at the Center for Cardiometabolic Science. His research has been published in several prestigious scientific journals, including Circulation Research, Nature Communications, Science Signaling and the Journal of Physiology. Nystoriak has also been an invited speaker at several prominent scientific gatherings, including the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, the American Physiology Summit, the UC Davis Cardiovascular Research Symposium and the Microvascular Exchange Symposium.
Nystoriak joins an esteemed team of faculty at MMRI, which includes Maria Kontaridis, Ph.D., executive director and Gordon K. Moe professor and chair of biomedical research and translational medicine, Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., associate professor and scientific operations director, Chase Kessinger, Ph.D., assistant professor, Zhiqiang Lin, Ph.D., assistant professor, Nathan Tucker, Ph.D., assistant professor and Tongbin Wu, Ph.D., assistant professor.
“MMRI is quickly becoming an internationally recognized leader in cardiovascular and biomedical research,” said Dr. Kontaridis. “With the addition of Dr. Nystoriak, we will continue to grow and succeed in our research endeavors. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented investigator to our organization.”
To learn more about Nystoriak’s area of research, visit mmri.edu/nystoriak-lab.
