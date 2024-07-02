Bartholomew Media Group Rebrands as RoofingOptimize.com, Solidifying Focus on Roofing Industry Marketing
Michigan-based digital marketing agency rebrands to focus on roofing SEO, website design, and PPC advertising.
We've seen firsthand how a well-executed online strategy can transform a roofing business.”BEAR LAKE, MI, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartholomew Media Group, a leading digital marketing agency for contractors, announced its official rebrand to RoofingOptimize.com today. This strategic move reflects the company's sharpened focus on providing specialized marketing solutions for roofing companies across the United States and Canada.
RoofingOptimize.com isn't your average digital marketing agency. We're roofers who traded shingles for search engines but haven't lost our deep understanding of the roofing industry. Our founder, Tom Bartholomew, spent over two decades on rooftops, building and repairing roofs across Michigan. He's a licensed builder who knows the ins and outs of the business, from the struggle of finding quality leads to the importance of a solid online presence.
Tom's passion for helping roofers succeed led him to found Bartholomew Media Group in 2020. Since then, we've helped over 100 roofing companies across the United States and Canada transform their online presence and achieve significant growth. We understand the unique challenges and opportunities roofers face in the digital age, and we're dedicated to providing tailored solutions that deliver real results. We're not just marketers; we're roofers who get it.
"We've seen firsthand how a well-executed online strategy can transform a roofing business," said Tom Bartholomew, founder of RoofingOptimize.com. "Our rebrand reflects our commitment to providing roofers with the specialized expertise and tools they need to succeed online. We're not just marketers; we're roofers who understand your business."
RoofingOptimize.com offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the roofing industry, including:
Roofing SEO: Helping roofing companies rank higher in search results and attract more organic traffic.
Roofing Website Design: Creating high-converting websites that showcase a roofer's expertise and generate leads.
Roofing PPC (Pay-Per-Click) Advertising: Driving targeted traffic and maximizing ROI through effective Google Ads campaigns.
Roofing Logo & Graphic Design: Crafting visually appealing and memorable logos and marketing materials that elevate your brand.
Roofing CRM (RoofingOP.com): Streamlining lead management and customer communication with our specialized CRM for roofers.
Press Release Distribution: Amplifying your brand's reach and authority through targeted press release distribution.
Content Creation: Developing high-quality, SEO-optimized content that attracts and engages your target audience.
Social Media Management: Building brand awareness, fostering engagement, and generating leads through effective social media strategies.
Reputation Management: Monitoring and managing your online reputation to build trust and credibility with potential customers.
With a proven track record of helping over 100 roofing companies achieve significant growth, RoofingOptimize.com is poised to become the go-to marketing partner for roofers across North America.
With a deep understanding of the roofing industry's unique challenges and opportunities, RoofingOptimize.com is committed to helping you achieve sustainable growth. Our founder, Tom Bartholomew, brings over 20 years of hands-on roofing experience to the table, ensuring that our strategies are effective, practical, and tailored to your specific needs. We're not just another digital marketing agency; we're your trusted partner in building a thriving online presence.
Ready to transform your online presence and drive more leads? Visit RoofingOptimize.com and book a discovery call to receive personalized tips and insights for your roofing marketing strategy.
