LACBA 2024 Installation Event Celebrates Legal Professionals of Los Angeles County

In front of a sold-out crowd, LACBA formally installed its new President, Sarvenaz Bahar, the first Iranian American to lead the association.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 27, 2024, the leadership of the Los Angeles County Bar Association celebrated their successes and welcomed the incoming 2024-2025 Board of Trustees at its sold-out Installation and Awards Dinner. Immediate Past President Kristin Adrian handed the gavel to President Sarvenaz Bahar, the first Iranian American to lead the association.

Bahar, Barrister/Young Attorney Section President Harmony Gbe, and other 24-25 officers and trustees took their oath from the Honorable Lee Smalley Edmon, Presiding Justice of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 3. Tenures officially began on July 1, 2024.

During the event, LACBA distributed awards to individuals with outstanding achievements and remarkable contributions within the legal community. The Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award was presented to the Hon. Carlos R. Moreno (Ret.), the Outstanding Jurist Award to Justice Brian S. Currey, and the Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award to Ann I. Park.

Outstanding service in LACBA leadership awards were also presented. Jeffrey B. Margulies received the Samuel L. Williams Outstanding Trustee Award, Michael Fern received the Matthew S. Rae, Jr. Outstanding Section Leader Award, and Carolin K. Shining received the Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award. Judicial officers, court executive staff, state bar officials, and leaders from LACBA’s affiliate bar associations were also recognized at the event.

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need.

The Board of Trustees manage the affairs of LACBA in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation and LACBA Bylaws. Election of Officers and Trustees are conducted each year with an open nomination period between January to early February. The terms of Officers and Trustees begin on July 1st. For more information visit lacba.org.