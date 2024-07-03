FROM G.E.D. TO PH.D.: INSPIRING JOURNEY OF A RETIRED NURSE TO THE LAUNCH OF AN ACCREDITED ONLINE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DoubleTree Hilton Atlanta Roswell will host a momentous event on August 24th at 1 pm that marks a new chapter in the realm of online education. Good Life Christian University (GLCU), an accredited online institution, will celebrate its first commencement ceremony. This landmark occasion will feature special guests and the awarding of Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards to graduates.
Dr. Kel’li Sherrene Cole M.C, Phd Founder/Chancellor, CEO of Good Life Christian University, embodies the inspiring journey from G.E.D. to Ph.D. A retired nurse with an unwavering commitment to education and faith, Dr. Cole has dedicated her life to creating opportunities for others to achieve academic excellence and spiritual growth. Her vision has culminated in the establishment of GLCU, an online university that blends high-quality education with Christian values.
The first commencement ceremony will honor 20 graduates who have completed their studies through GLCU's innovative and inclusive online platform. These graduates represent the university's dedication to providing accessible and accelerated education, enabling students to earn their Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees in a fast-track, accredited format.
"Good Life Christian University is more than just an educational institution; it is a community committed to transforming lives through learning and faith," said Dr. Cole. "Our mission is to empower individuals to excel in their chosen fields and to make a positive impact on the world. This commencement ceremony is a testament to our students' hard work and dedication, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements."
Special guests at the ceremony will include distinguished leaders from the education and faith communities, who will join in recognizing the graduates' accomplishments and contributions. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards, a highlight of the event, will honor graduates who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their studies and community service.
Good Life Christian University is currently enrolling students for upcoming terms. Prospective students are invited to join a supportive and dynamic learning environment that offers flexible and accredited programs. Whether aspiring to complete a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate degree, GLCU provides a pathway to achieving educational and professional goals.
For more information about enrollment and programs, visit https://www.thegoodlifecu.com/
About Good Life Christian University:
At Good Life Christian University (GLCU), Their mission is to empower individuals and transform lives through the delivery of high-quality education deeply rooted in Christian values. By fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment, we aim to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact on the world.
Join them on August 24th to witness the inspiring journeys of their graduates and to celebrate the beginning of a new era in online Christian education.
Dr. Kel’li Sherrene Cole
Dr. Kel’li Sherrene Cole M.C, Phd Founder/Chancellor, CEO of Good Life Christian University, embodies the inspiring journey from G.E.D. to Ph.D. A retired nurse with an unwavering commitment to education and faith, Dr. Cole has dedicated her life to creating opportunities for others to achieve academic excellence and spiritual growth. Her vision has culminated in the establishment of GLCU, an online university that blends high-quality education with Christian values.
The first commencement ceremony will honor 20 graduates who have completed their studies through GLCU's innovative and inclusive online platform. These graduates represent the university's dedication to providing accessible and accelerated education, enabling students to earn their Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees in a fast-track, accredited format.
"Good Life Christian University is more than just an educational institution; it is a community committed to transforming lives through learning and faith," said Dr. Cole. "Our mission is to empower individuals to excel in their chosen fields and to make a positive impact on the world. This commencement ceremony is a testament to our students' hard work and dedication, and we are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements."
Special guests at the ceremony will include distinguished leaders from the education and faith communities, who will join in recognizing the graduates' accomplishments and contributions. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards, a highlight of the event, will honor graduates who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their studies and community service.
Good Life Christian University is currently enrolling students for upcoming terms. Prospective students are invited to join a supportive and dynamic learning environment that offers flexible and accredited programs. Whether aspiring to complete a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate degree, GLCU provides a pathway to achieving educational and professional goals.
For more information about enrollment and programs, visit https://www.thegoodlifecu.com/
About Good Life Christian University:
At Good Life Christian University (GLCU), Their mission is to empower individuals and transform lives through the delivery of high-quality education deeply rooted in Christian values. By fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment, we aim to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact on the world.
Join them on August 24th to witness the inspiring journeys of their graduates and to celebrate the beginning of a new era in online Christian education.
Dr. Kel’li Sherrene Cole
Good life Christian University
+1 833-927-4528
Info@thegoodlifecu.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram