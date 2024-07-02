Dr. J. Wes Ulm to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the 21st century has had their share of severe infectious disease outbreaks, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, it became one of the deadliest pandemics around the globe with an unprecedented death toll that left us reeling. But amidst the enormous pain and loss, the pandemic also exposed long-standing system of deep underlying problems within our US health care including how unprepared we were to tackle such a deadly virus. With that came a plethora of endless amounts of questions like why did COVID seem to prey on individuals with pre-existing conditions? We worried why our health care system was so fragmented that we had millions of people extremely ill in the first place. Today, as we learn to live with the virus, with Covid creating an increased demand for policies, there is a silver lining that the development of specific drugs and effective safe vaccines will soon be achieved and hope is on the horizon.

J. Wes Ulm is a top notch Bioinformatic Scientific Resource Analyst and Biomedical Data Specialist who has made it his mission to help us move forward unequivocally more prepared and able to tackle the virus that is still with us and so incredibly prone to mutations.

In his three-part series Dr. Ulm will discuss his very innovative approaches and the crucial role bioinformatics is playing in paving the way for much needed vaccines research and development.

In this age of bioinformatics, and what Dr. Ulm endearingly terms the 21st century as the age of Exploration and discovery, we are advancing through Bioinformatics which combines molecular biology and computer science. Dr. Ulm wholeheartedly assures us we have so many more tools at our fingertips that also helps us shed light on the complexities of human biology. Dr. Ulm assiduously searches for certain codes to help programmatically explain what makes human physiology tick.

Applying everything to human health, he focuses on the promise of new antibiotics to fight pandemics that are sustainable, utilizing tools to help solve problems in medical research.

Moving forward, we can now be more prepared for future pandemics, as bioinformatics and in silico studies will continue to influence how we understand the virus structure, the impact of new mutations, and more enabled to predict treatments and develop vaccines.

Dr. Ulm says COVID led him to bioinformatics and he thinks like a doctor and a programmer in order to do his work so remarkably well.

His approach is tailored health or what he also calls personalized medicine since we all are of a different genetic makeup.

In fact, determining why people are prone to certain disease and how to heal them, is the essence of bioinformatics.

Furthermore, it is critical to focus on total health and well-being, believes Dr. Ulm, that’s why he’s continually encouraging a holistic health approach that encompasses our mental and physical well-being. A practical yet heart centered Dr. Ulm, recognizes the importance of honoring our entire planet including animals and how we should protect and preserve it every day.

Dr. Ulm applies the tools of programmatic analysis and artificial intelligence to investigational and clinical questions via his work with the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Likewise, he leverages his expertise as a medical professional to optimize the flow of information in biomedical research, genomics, and translational medicine. His work has facilitated bench-to-bedside discoveries in diverse domains, including gene therapy and drug repurposing for muscular dystrophy and COVID-19, for which he has recently published heavily cited papers.

Prior to his current role, Dr. Ulm obtained specialty and fellowship training in bioinformatics, medical genetics and genomics, and pediatrics under the auspices of several institutions including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He also completed international externships at National Taiwan University Hospital and the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich. Previously, he conducted research through multiple entities such as Harvard Medical School, MIT, Boston Children's Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Duke University, the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the National Institutes of Health.

In conjunction with his work, Dr. Ulm contributes to his community by aiding charitable efforts focused on protecting the world's natural and human cultural heritage: biodiversity, animal and ecosystem conservation, and support of Ukraine and Native American and indigenous causes. He is also actively involved in worship and charity-related activities through Westminster Presbyterian, Mount Vernon Unitarian, and St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox churches. For his achievements and community support, he has been honored on numerous occasions since early youth.

Recognized as a child prodigy at age 11, he published poetry and prose and earned a Young Researcher Prospect Award from the US Naval Research Lab, performing and reporting investigations on Martian atmospheric conditions under the mentorship of the pioneering Dr. George Carruthers.

In high school, Dr. Ulm was selected as a Virginia Governor's World Language Academy Honoree (Governor's School in German), state spelling champion, and National Merit Scholar while winning scholarships for his school as a two-time semifinalist on the It's Academic TV quiz show, graduating valedictorian of T.C. Williams H.S. and earning a full year of college credit through top scores on Advanced Placement examinations.

He was awarded a BS in chemistry with concentration in biochemistry from Duke University in 1996, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with American Chemical Society certification, followed by a joint MD/PhD in genetics and molecular biology from Harvard Medical School and MIT, supported by an NIH Medical Scientist Training Program fellowship. While there, he became a top champion on the Jeopardy! TV quiz program, appearing on 5 shows and the Tournament of Champions. Dr. Ulm also presented his work internationally in a multilingual context; he is fluent in Spanish, German, and Mandarin Chinese and advanced conversational in French, Portuguese, Dutch, Ukrainian, Russian, and Italian, with proficiency in several programming languages including Python, SQL, R, Linux shell-scripting, and Pascal.

He is also a musician and writer. Dr. Ulm has published a novel in the Visionary and Metaphysical Fiction genre and released a debut alternative rock EP, Tales of a Wandering Soul, along with award-winning singles and music videos, available for streaming and viewing on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon, and other sources.

Dr. Ulm is making a positive impact in the world creating an extraordinary life for himself and the world around him.

