Brian Bartes, Best-Selling Author and Leading Success Coach Identifies the Top 5 Traits of Highly Successful People

Brian Bartes

Success follows a pattern, and Brian Bartes identifies the leading shared traits of successful individuals.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Bartes, best-selling author and leading success coach, has identified the essential traits of successful individuals. For those wondering how success is achieved and if there is a blueprint to follow, Bartes outlines five leading traits that highly efficient people possess. Although these traits are not the only indicators of prosperity, adhering to these guidelines will help to increase productivity and lead a more flourishing life.

Here are Brian Bartes' five traits of highly successful people:

1. Dream: Successful individuals are characterized by their ability to dream big and envision a future that excites them beyond mere imagination. They are driven to see these dreams materialize and are committed to taking whatever actions necessary to achieve them.

2. Set Goals: According to Brian Bartes, establishing clear goals is essential for success. Without them, people may find themselves wandering aimlessly, unsure why they haven't reached their desired outcomes. Bartes describes goals as "dreams with deadlines," emphasizing their role in keeping individuals focused and on track toward their aspirations.

3. Action Orientation: Bartes underscores the importance of taking decisive action alongside goal-setting and positive thinking. He compares the journey toward success to learning to walk, urging individuals to persevere through setbacks and continue moving forward step by step.

4. Decide: Making firm decisions is crucial for success, Bartes asserts. He highlights that indecision often leads to confusion and inaction, whereas successful individuals make choices, understanding that even wrong decisions can be corrected through adaptation and persistence.

5. Persistence: Bartes observes that everyone encounters challenges, but successful people view these setbacks as opportunities for growth rather than barriers. They understand that setbacks are temporary and demonstrate resilience in overcoming adversity to achieve their goals.

Brian Bartes’ insights provide a practical blueprint for individuals seeking to enhance their productivity and achieve greater success in life. By adopting these traits, anyone can follow the path to success.

Brian Bartes is a best-selling author, speaker, and success coach with over 30 years of dedicated experience in personal development, success strategies, motivation, and leadership. He applies his extensive knowledge as a practitioner, serving a diverse clientele that includes Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, universities, and associations. Brian is the author of four books, notably "Life Lessons: A Guide to Creating and Living Your Best Life," and has contributed to several other publications.

For more information about Brian Bartes, click here: https://brianbartes.com/

