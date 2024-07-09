Submit Release
Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers Opens 5th Chicago Location in Orland Park

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers also operates an immigration office in Guatemala and helps clients in all 50 states.

Our new office in Orland Park, Illinois, is convenient for anyone in the southwest suburbs of Chicago seeking our expert immigration legal services. We assist clients across all 50 states.”
— Mario Godoy, Immigration Lawyer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers is honored to announce the opening of its 5th location in the Chicago area. The new office, situated in Orland Park, Illinois, will enhance convenience for individuals in the southwest suburbs of Chicago seeking expert immigration legal services. As always, Godoy Law Office will continue to assist clients across all 50 states.

New Orland Park Office Location:
11528 183rd Pl Suite 200
Orland Park, IL 60467
(708) 742-8625

Additional Locations:
Main Office:
915 Harger Road Suite 300
Oak Brook, IL 60523
(855) 953-2735

Berwyn Office:
6248 21st Street, Suite A
Berwyn, IL 60402
(312) 584-1992
By Appointment Only

Aurora Office:
81 Sullivan Road, Suite C
Aurora, IL 60506
(630) 523-9188
By Appointment Only

Elgin Office:
25 S Grove Ave, Suite 400
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 396-9899

In addition to five U.S. locations, Godoy Law Office also operates an immigration office in Guatemala, further extending their commitment to assisting immigrants who want to make America their home.

We Help Immigrants Make America Their Home
Founded by immigration attorney Mario Godoy, an immigrant and U.S. citizen himself, Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers brings a wealth of experience to every client's immigration matters. Their team of seasoned immigration attorneys is dedicated to working tirelessly for their clients, as reflected in the numerous positive reviews, testimonials, and referrals from those who have benefited from Godoy Law Office's immigration services.

Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers provides comprehensive advice and representation on family-based visas, green cards, deportation defense and criminal issues that impact immigration status. Their understanding of clients' diverse needs ensures personalized and effective legal solutions.

To schedule a consultation, please call the Godoy Law Office at (855) 953-2735 or contact us online.

Se habla español.

For more information, please visit the website or contact:
Mario Godoy
Immigration Attorney
Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers
Phone: (630) 345-4164
contact@godoylawoffice.com
GodoyLawOffice.com

Mario Godoy
Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers
+1 630-345-4164
email us here

