CANADA'S MONARCHY COSTS $1.61 PER CANADIAN: A GREAT VALUE - MONARCHIST LEAGUE/COURONNE CANADIENNE : 1,61 $ PAR PERSONNE
Often misunderstood or mis-called "an extravagance", the cost of the Canadian Crown (which has declined since last survey) is great value!
The value of the Canadian Crown is enormous: governance, stability, confidence in our democratic institutions, with the Royal Family and vice-regals personifying it with their selfless service ”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Robert Finch
THE CANADIAN CROWN: $1.61 PER PERSON ANNUALLY
The Monarchist League of Canada has completed its 9th triennial survey The Cost & Value of the Canadian Crown, showing its annual cost is $1.61 per Canadian. Despite the extra expense of sending officials to the Funeral of Elizabeth II and the Coronation of The King, the cost is about 4% less than the previous triennial, $1.68
First undertaken in 1999 to combat perceptions that Canada’s Monarchy is expensive or extravagant, the complete report provides extensive details, and can be accessed online at https://www.monarchist.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Cost_of_the_Crown_Summer_2024.pdf
LA COURONNE CANADIENNE : 1,61 $ PAR PERSONNE ANNUELLEMENT
La Ligue monarchiste du Canada a terminé sa 9e enquête triennale intitulée Le coût et la valeur de la Couronne canadienne, qui révèle que son coût annuel est de 1,61 $ par Canadien. Malgré les dépenses supplémentaires liées à l'envoi de représentants officiels aux funérailles d'Elizabeth II et au couronnement du roi, le coût est inférieur d'environ 4 % à celui de l'enquête triennale précédente, qui s'élevait à 1,68 $.
Réalisé pour la première fois en 1999 afin de lutter contre l'idée que la monarchie canadienne est coûteuse ou extravagante, le rapport complet fournit des informations détaillées et peut être consulté en ligne à l'adresse suivante:
https://www.monarchist.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Cost_of_the_Crown_Summer_2024.pdf
