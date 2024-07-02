MedSource Labs, Medilogic Announce US-Australia Strategic Partnership with Launch of Logiflow Exactus IV Catheters
Medilogic/MedSource Labs Unveil Logiflow Exactus and Exactus Shield with Blood Control Safety IV Catheters to the Australian Market
Medilogic has the market intelligence and can-do attitude we seek out in our distribution partnerships. They know the IV access space very well and immediately grasped the innovation in our products.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based MedSource Labs and Sydney’s Medilogic enter into an exclusive, strategic partnership in the peripheral safety IV market with the announcement of Logiflow Exactus and Logiflow Exactus Shield with Blood Control IV Catheters with active blood control check valve technology in Australia.
Exactus and Exactus Shield with Blood Control IV catheters provide significant benefits to Australian patients over other IV catheters.
1. Safety: a new blood control device to significantly reduce the risk of exposure to bloodborne pathogens to the caregiver and patient.
2. Precision: a translucent flashback chamber confirms vessel entry and ensures accuracy.
3. Front-line functionality: The ergonomic design and non-slip grip ensure easy handling for healthcare workers.
“Medilogic is thrilled to partner with Medsource Labs to launch a ground-breaking IV access range in Australia. This collaboration merges Medilogic's extensive market knowledge with Medsource Labs' innovative solutions and state-of-the-art manufacturing process, promising to revolutionize patient care and medical practices nationwide. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance healthcare delivery in Australia.” Richard Romaine, Product Manager – Hospital & Acute Care at Medilogic.
“We could not have asked for a better partner to expand our reach into the Australian market,” said Dave Kunelius, President at MedSource Labs. “Medilogic has the market intelligence and can-do attitude we seek out in our distribution partnerships. They know the IV access space very well and immediately grasped the innovation in our products.”
Exactus and Exactus Shield Safety IV Catheters are part of MedSource Labs’ high-performing international IV catheter lines focused on caring for the caregiver.
ABOUT MEDILOGIC
At Medilogic, we are shaping the future of healthcare in Australia, one innovation at a time, ensuring that we deliver superior medical solutions across a variety of healthcare sectors.
Since our inception in 2011, we have been dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare industry by sourcing cutting-edge medical technologies from across the globe and supporting Australian healthcare professionals in delivering better patient care.
We are a dynamic industry leader, renowned for our commitment to quality, pursuit of excellence and unparalleled customer service.
Visit www.medilogic.com.au to learn more.
ABOUT MEDSOURCE LABS
MedSource Labs is a leading provider of quality medical products, specializing in high-quality products, equipment and innovative class II medical product development. For over two decades, MedSource Labs has been a trusted provider of quality medical products at a superb value. Recently, MedSource Labs has expanded into new markets and grown its international services and offerings, including a focus on the EMERGE product imagine/design/build process.
MedSource Labs is ISO 13485:2016 certified for quality management in medical device manufacturing, registered with the FDA, and its catheters are 510(k) Cleared Products.
