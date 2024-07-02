Hari Krishna Exports (HK) marks 32 Years with Successful Blood Donation Drive, Collecting 910 Units in Mumbai and Surat.

The Mumbai team celebrated a blood donation event alongside Ghanshyam Dholakia on the 32nd anniversary of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd. On the 32nd anniversary of Hari Krishna Exports, the Surat team organized a blood donation event at both units in Ichhapore and Katargam.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (HK), one of the leading ethical-sourcing diamond companies in the world, marks its 32 years of excellence by giving back to the community. This year, HK not only organized blood donation camps but also conducted massive advocacy for plasma donation awareness drive. All the people supporting the noble cause were welcomed for saving lives. Mr. Parag Shah, MLA, Ghatkoper, graced the event with his presence as the distinguished chief guest, alongside prominent dignitaries ⁠Mr. Girish Shah, Director of DG Exports and socialist, Mr. Vishok Kumar, DGM, SBI, and Mr. Aashu Patel, Writer and Author.

The blood donation drive recorded a positive impact on its customers as well. In celebration of HK’s 32nd anniversary, HK’s valuable customers will be offered 1.32%* on all diamond purchases as a gesture of gratitude for their relentless support throughout the journey of HK.

The nature of helping the community has been an integral part of HK culture, through the enabling environment set by its founders and thought leaders Savji, Ghanshyam, Tulsi, and Himmat Dholakia. The success of blood donation and plasma donation awareness drive is attributed to the strong support of industry peers, diamond experts, and influential individuals, who came forward for the noble cause. The grand event took place at Convention Hall of Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra (East) in Mumbai as well as Katargam and Ichhapore units of Surat on July 2, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm

The company, along with its staff and others, collected a cumulative total of 910 units of blood through this initiative, with nearly 19,236 bottles donated till date.

HK considers its employees as one of the foremost pillars in the advancement of its businesses and philanthropy, thereby emphasizing the well-being of its workforce. The organization expressed gratitude and care for their employees through comprehensive health assessments and wellness guidance, reinforcing a culture of holistic support.

Expert and skilled medical professionals guided donors through the entire process with utmost care and attention within the well-managed and organized facility of the event. The environment was filled with care and friendly interactions showcasing the positive spirit of HK.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our incredible blood donation camp has turnout to be truly and deeply humbled. It showcases the power of community – together we donate, together we celebrate life!

"We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our blood donation camp. Together we save; together we celebrate. Over the years, our company has grown and flourished due to the support of our dedicated employees, partners, and customers. The blood camp showcases our commitment to community and our desire to create a positive impact beyond the diamond industry.

We believe that this celebration should not only be about us but also about embracing the values of compassion, unity, and empathy.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed to our success over the past 32 years and invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone by participating in the blood camp. Together, let us make a difference and create a lasting impact on the lives of those in need."

The event concluded with each blood donor receiving a token of appreciation, Natural organic Turmeric, and a certificate recognising their priceless contribution to this noble initiative.

About HK:

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (HK) is a leading diamond and jewelry manufacturing company. Founded in 1992 by Savjibhai Dholakia and his three brothers, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Himmat Dholakia, and Tulsi Dholakia. HK is India's leading diamond exporter, with a major presence in Surat and Mumbai. Globally, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. supplies certified and non-certified polished diamonds to more than 100 countries.

HK prioritizes sustainability with solar panels and ethically sourced tracr diamonds. HK ensures transparency through iTraceit technology and QR codes. Its success stems from 9 core strengths like fair pricing, diverse inventory, and 24/7 support. Diamonds undergo a secure blockchain process across 5 countries for enhanced security. HK’s state-of-the-art 45-acre facility provides everything from polished diamonds to branded jewelry.