Keep Hair Healthy This Summer with This Expert Guide from Hair Care Specialists Mashooq
Download a guide on how to protect hair from damage from summer sun and water in pools and the sea. Includes tips on best treatments to keep hair healthy.UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longer summer days offer the opportunity to spend more time outside enjoying the warm weather. But the UV rays from the sun, along with the drying effects of water from swimming in the sea or swimming pools, can be damaging to hair leaving it dry, brittle and prone to breakage.
Haircare specialists, Mashooq, have created a handy guide on How to Take Care of Hair this Summer filled with helpful tips and tricks to protect hair from damage and keep it looking healthy and shiny all season long.
The guide covers a wide range of topics, including:
- Choosing the right sunscreen and protective hats to protect hair from the over exposure to the sun
- How to minimise and counteract the damaging effects of chlorine and saltwater
- Using methods such as deep conditioning treatments, leave-in conditioners and hair masks to keep hair hydrated
- Essential hair care habits to maintain healthy hair throughout the summer.
The guide can be downloaded here
For more information visit www.mashooqhair.com
Kish Wilkinson
Alchemy
+44 7884444841
kish@alchemy-communications.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook