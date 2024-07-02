Voyager Labs secures Series C financing to accelerate global growth
Named "Best AI-Based Investigation Solutions Firm 2024" by Acquisition InternationalNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Voyager Labs Ltd., the global leader in AI-based investigation and analytics solutions for advancing public safety, announced it has secured a Series C financing round. The new funding will enable the firm to accelerate growth across all regions. Existing shareholders and new strategic shareholders have provided the investment.
Voyager Labs, named by Fortune magazine as one of 50 companies pioneering the AI revolution, leads the industry in developing sophisticated AI and machine learning (ML) based software solutions which provide law enforcement and other public safety-minded organizations with critical tools for identifying threats and fighting crime. Its software platforms enable organizations to conduct more accurate investigations while protecting citizens' privacy rights. Voyager Labs boasts a global customer base that includes many of the world's most significant law enforcement and intelligence organizations and Fortune 100 companies. Based on these accomplishments, the company has recently been named "Best AI-Based Investigation Solutions Firm 2024" by the leading technology media network, Acquisition International.
About Voyager Labs:
Voyager Labs, Ltd. subsidiaries provide award-winning digital investigation solutions to law enforcement and national security organizations worldwide. Its software solutions help investigators to quickly and accurately analyze vast volumes of internal intelligence data, as well as publicly available data across the open, deep and dark web, to address issues such as violent crime, terrorism, human trafficking, criminal gangs, narcotics trafficking, fraud, and financial crimes. For more information, visit https://www.voyager-labs.com.
