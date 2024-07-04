Mojo Gaming Launches on Robi Network: A New Era of Mobile Gaming in Bangladesh

Mojo Gaming Launches on Robi Network

Bringing together a vast array of games and dynamic features under one roof, Mojo Gaming offers daily challenges and rewarding experiences for gamers.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile gamers across Bangladesh are set for a significant upgrade in their gaming experience, thanks to the launch of Mojo Gaming on the Robi network. Developed by U2opia Mobile, this multi-genre platform is now accessible to Robi’s extensive customer base of over 50 million subscribers. Designed to cater to both casual and hardcore gamers, Mojo Gaming promises to be a versatile new destination in the digital entertainment landscape.

Described as a "Great Mall of Gaming," Mojo Gaming by U2opia Mobile serves as a comprehensive hub for all things gaming. This innovative platform actively partners with mobile operators like Robi to offer a scalable and diverse gaming solution that addresses the fragmented market of mobile gaming. It aims to meet the varying demands of different gamer personas, ranging from hyper-casual enthusiasts to the more dedicated mid-core and hardcore players.

Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer of Robi Axiata Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Robi Axiata Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Mojo Gaming in collaboration with U2opia Mobile. Mojo Gaming offers an unparalleled gaming experience for Robi and Airtel subscribers, with diverse modules catering to all types of gamers. Through this partnership, subscribers can enjoy seamless gaming with their mobile balance, embracing a new era of entertainment. As the number of gamers participating in eSports grows, Robi has introduced Mojo Gaming. Airtel remains dedicated to serving the interests of Bangladesh's youth by supporting their gaming pursuits."

Meghna Gupta, AVP-Mojo Gaming at U2opia Mobile, highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, "The gaming industry keeps growing year after year, generating bigger revenues, engaging more people, and adapting to technological changes. We are proud to partner with a forward-thinking operator like Robi to bring this platform to life in Bangladesh. The 'one-stop-shop' approach with Mojo Gaming is radically different from how operators have traditionally approached gaming, and we are very excited to begin this long-term partnership."

Sekh Fattah Ahmed, General Manager, Esports & New Business at Robi Axiata Ltd., also shared his excitement, "I am happy to unveil Mojo Gaming to Robi and Airtel customers! This partnership with U2opia Mobile enhances gaming with exciting features and tournaments. After Mojo Gaming's massive popularity in the Indian market, Bangladeshi gamers can now enjoy all the features using their Robi and Airtel mobile balance."

Mojo Gaming is not just about playing games; it's about creating a dynamic gaming community. The platform features five unique modules:

1. Competitive Skill Gaming: Where gamers can challenge their reflexes and strategic thinking with skill-based games.

2. eSports Streaming: Fans can watch live streams of top global eSports tournaments.

3. Game Shop: A feature allowing users to browse and purchase in-game top-ups.

4. eSports Tournaments: Where gamers can participate in both daily and major eSports tournaments across popular formats such as Battle Royale and 3v3, competing for exciting prizes.

About Mojo Gaming:

Mojo Gaming is a pioneering multi-genre gaming platform that brings together a vast array of games and dynamic features under one roof. It offers daily challenges and rewarding experiences designed to keep gamers engaged and entertained.

About U2opia Mobile:

U2opia Mobile is a global leader in mobile technology and applications, operating across more than 70 countries with a diverse portfolio in Telecom, Digital Marketing, Gaming, CPaaS, Streaming, and Media. With headquarters in Singapore and India, U2opia continues to innovate and expand its influence in the tech world.

ABOUT ROBI

Robi Axiata Limited (“Robi”) is a public limited company, where Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia, holds the majority shareholding (61.82%). Aside from the public shareholders (10%), the global telecom giant, Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, India, holds 28.18% of shares in the company. Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh creating new digital experiences for the people of the country. Through sustained investment, Robi has created a robust telecom infrastructure to deliver innovation to all corners of the country. In addition to delivering its innovative digital products and services, the country-wide telecom infrastructure serves as the key enabler for the growing digital ecosystem of the country. Be it urban or rural, people find their way to Digital Bangladesh through Robi.

