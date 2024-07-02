Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair Celebrates Grand Opening in Oklahoma City
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair is excited to announce the grand opening of a new location at 2835 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Specializing in a wide range of device repairs, including cell phones, iPhones, computers, laptops, and gaming consoles, the store is equipped to handle issues such as cracked screens, charging port problems, battery replacements, HDMI repairs, and more.
The grand opening of Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair marks a significant milestone for the company as services expand to the Oklahoma City community. With the increasing reliance on technology in daily life, the need for reliable and efficient repair services has become more crucial than ever. Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair aims to fill this gap by providing top-notch repair services at affordable prices.
The owner of Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair expressed excitement about opening the new location, stating, "We are thrilled to open our doors to the Oklahoma City community and offer our expertise in cell phone and computer repairs. Our team has years of experience and is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. We understand the inconvenience of having a broken device, and our goal is to get our customers' devices back up and running as quickly as possible."
Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair is committed to providing high-quality repairs and exceptional customer service. The store uses only the best quality parts and offers a warranty on all repairs. Additionally, a free diagnostic service is available to accurately identify the issue with the device before proceeding with the repair. The grand opening event will include special discounts and promotions, making it the perfect time to get devices fixed.
In addition to repair services, Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair will also offer a range of accessories and protective gear for devices. From screen protectors and phone cases to chargers and cables, customers can find everything needed to keep devices in top condition. The knowledgeable staff is always on hand to provide advice and recommendations on the best products to suit individual needs.
To celebrate the grand opening, Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair will host a series of events and promotions throughout the opening week. Customers can look forward to exclusive discounts on repairs, giveaways, and a chance to meet the technicians who will be working on their devices. The event aims to introduce the community to the store’s services and showcase the expertise and dedication of the Dash team.
Understanding that a broken device can disrupt daily life, Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair strives to provide fast, reliable service to get customers back on track. The new location in Oklahoma City is designed to offer a comfortable and welcoming environment where customers can wait for their repairs to be completed. With a commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair ensures that customers are informed throughout the repair process and that all work is completed to the highest standards.
For more information about Dash Cell Phone & Computer Repair and their services, please visit their website or stop by the new location at 2835 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. The team is ready to assist with all repair needs, providing fast, efficient, and affordable solutions to keep devices running smoothly. The grand opening event offers an excellent opportunity to experience top-tier repair services and exceptional customer care.
Alex Jain
