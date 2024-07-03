Unveiling Playtomic's 2024 Global Padel Report: 50 new Padel Clubs open every week worldwide
● Playtomic and PwC's Business Strategy Consultancy Arm Strategy& division have today published the most comprehensive report on the sport that's got the world talking, Padel, highlighting the booming markets of this rapidly-growing industry and emphasizing how social relations and multi-club players are driving the growth of a thriving global community.
● “Padel’s time on the world stage has now well and truly arrived”, says Playtomic Co-Founder Pablo Carro, as eagerly-awaited Report highlights that a total of 2,657 padel clubs opened worldwide in 2023, meaning that more than 50 new Padel Clubs are opening every single week
● Surge in padel club growth up 27% on 2023, with adoption of the highly addictive racket sport expected to settle at a healthy 17% annual rate, reaching an estimated 70,000 padel courts worldwide by 2026.
● Fueling the impressive growth, the padel racket market also boomed in 2023, with over 6 million units sold.
Wednesday 3rd July 2024, Madrid, Spain: The highly-anticipated Playtomic Global Padel Report 2024 has been released by the world’s largest community for racket sports clubs and players Playtomic, and PwC’s Business Strategy Consulting arm, Strategy&.
The widely-feted annual report looks at the state of padel today and provides a forecast of the industry’s continued growth through 2024. A global compilation of Club, player, and demographic data have been thoroughly analyzed and recorded with the intention of bringing the most up-to-date and accurate information on the world’s fastest-growing sport.
This year's market analysis reveals a surge in padel club growth, with a robust 27% global increase compared to last year. Adoption is expected to settle at a healthy 17% annual rate, reaching an estimated 70,000 padel courts worldwide by 2026. Fueling this impressive growth, the padel racket market boomed in 2023, surpassing 6 million units sold.
Playtomic Co-Founder, Pablo Carro, said: “Last year’s Playtomic Global Padel Report has truly served as the Bible for our rapidly-growing industry. Clubs, coaches, players, brands, investors, land owners, court builders, players and the media have all turned to our report in their search for answers on the worldwide padel industry, and in a bid to comprehend the direction of travel for the future of the world’s fastest-growing sport.
“The 2024 Report does not disappoint. By highlighting the growth of the sport across emerging markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and South Africa, alongside traditional padel nations, such as Spain or Italy, the Playtomic Global Padel Report paints the picture of a sport whose time on the world stage has now well and truly arrived,” added Carro.
Also, using significant data, the Report meticulously examines the growth and behavior of players in the global padel environment, highlighting how padel has transformed into an inclusive sport, emphasizing how multi-club players and social relations are fueling the sport's growth.
“Data reveals a growing trend among players: a willingness to travel considerable distances to play at numerous different venues both while on vacation and at home. The difficulty of locating available courts, finding other players (of similar skill levels), and coordinating matches, however, pose significant challenges in many booming padel countries”
Furthermore, in a new section, the report identifies the essential elements for operating a successful padel club, providing actionable guidance for achieving sustained growth targeted at club owners and managers.
As the sport continues to grow, Playtomic, whose App reaches over 4 million players across 5,500 partner clubs in over 52 countries, remains at the forefront of this global phenomenon. Its 2023 Global Padel Report recorded over 88 million visitors and more than 800 postings.
See Playtomic’s full 2024 Global Padel Report here.
About Playtomic
Playtomic is the world´s largest community for racket sports clubes and players. Through the app, players can search and book courts for padel, tennis or pickleball, meet new players, find rivals, join groups with other players or improve their game.
Helping fuel an active community of racket sports enthusiasts, Playtomic is now operational in 52 countries, and enjoyed by more than 4 million players at over 5,500 partner clubs, - or 21,000 courts.
Ben Nichols
