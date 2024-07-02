The European Interviews David Power CEO and George Debono CCO of BNF Bank
EINPresswire.com/ -- BNF Bank, a key player in the Maltese financial services sector is licensed to operate as a credit institution in terms of the Banking Act. BNF Bank strives to be the Bank of Choice for individuals and businesses, driven by the highest principles of ethical and social responsibility.
The Bank offers personal and business clients highly personalised products and services, through a network of 13 retail branches equipped with ATMs and deposit machines spread across the Maltese Islands, along with an international presence through its branch in London. With a Corporate and Business Banking centre, a Treasury function as well as a strong team of Customer Care representatives, BNF Bank's long-term strategic objective is to strengthen its position and reinforce its values whilst making sure that the Bank is ready for future trends and challenges. Through the Commercial Banking arm, BNF Bank additionally offers a wide array of services to retail, family-owned businesses, small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and other corporate customers.
JUD Investment Group Ltd, a subsidiary of Al Faisal International for Investment, one of Qatar's largest private diversified groups, is BNF Bank's majority shareholder having 92.4% stake in the Bank. The remaining 7.6% of shares are held by four Maltese shareholders: PG Holdings Ltd, Virtu Investments Ltd, SAK Ltd and Mizzi Organisation Limited.
David Power is CEO and George Debono is CCO of BNF Bank.
BNF Bank website – www.bnf.bank
The interview is available to view here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TP209NS6hE
and on The European’s website here:
the-european.eu/story-35257/interview-with-david-power-and-george-debono-of-bnf-bank.html
About The European:
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.
At its core, it is intended for decision makers around the globe, through a global distribution network in EMEA, LATAM, North America and Asia. It covers a broad spectrum of business affairs globally, including Energy, Banking and Finance, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Shipping, Aviation, Executive Education, Technology, Lifestyle and Business Travel.
The European takes its readers on a thought provoking and objective tour of business, political, geopolitical and cultural initiatives. Readers are provided with the key to success, portraits of achievement, expert advice and the analysis they need to make sense of the changes that are occurring within the world’s economic and political landscape.
The European gathers its news and opinion from leading sources and looks to contributing authors to share their experience in providing cutting-edge thought leadership and commentary at the most senior level. C-Suite executives and directors of many of the world’s leading companies comprise the primary audience for The European. It is thanks to this readership that the publication is so valued among the investment community. For several years, The European organises the Global Business, Banking Finance Awards, which rewards excellence in the global business community. The extensive promotion around the awards programme offers increased visibility through our extensive media channels.
