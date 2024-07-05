Holina Rehab Celebrates Third Year of Helping People Recover from Addiction and Trauma in Koh Phangan, Thailand
Transforming Lives: Holina Rehab Marks Third Year of Healing Addiction and Trauma in Koh PhanganKOH PHANGAN, SURAT THANI, THAILAND, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holina Rehab, a leading rehab centre in Koh Phangan, Thailand, is proud to announce its third anniversary of providing effective and compassionate treatment for individuals struggling with addiction and trauma.
Since its establishment in 2020, Holina Rehab has been dedicated to helping people overcome their struggles and lead a healthy and fulfilling life. The rehab centre - which is the only in Asia with a private beach - offers a holistic approach to recovery, combining evidence-based therapies, mindfulness practices, spiritual healing treatment and recreational activities to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of addiction and trauma.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our third year of helping individuals recover from addiction and trauma," said Ian Young, managing director of Holina Rehab. "Our team is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for our clients to heal and grow. We have seen many success stories and are grateful to be a part of their journey towards a better life."
Holina Rehab offers a range of programs, including detoxification, individual and group therapy, relapse prevention, and aftercare support. The centre also provides specialized treatment for co-occurring disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. With a team of experienced and compassionate professionals, Holina Rehab ensures that each client receives personalized care and attention.
As Holina Rehab gears up to celebrate its third birthday, the team looks forward to continuing their mission of helping people overcome addiction and trauma. The centre remains committed to providing high-quality treatment and support to those in need, and invites anyone struggling with addiction or trauma to reach out for help.
For more information about Holina Rehab in Thailand and their programs, please visit their website or contact them directly. The team at Holina Rehab is always available to answer any questions and provide support to those seeking recovery.
